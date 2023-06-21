The Honours of Scotland, often referred to as the Scottish Crown Jewels, are an extremely important part of the country's heritage.
The collection of valuable artefacts was worn by Scottish monarchs including Mary, Queen of Scots and Charles II (who was also King of England) at their coronations.
Since the 19th Century, the Honours have been presented to newly crowned British monarchs such as Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.
The collection is often referred to as the oldest crown jewels in Britain, having been hidden for many years such as during the reign of Oliver Cromwell.
What are the Honours of Scotland?
The Honours of Scotland are effectively Scotland's Crown Jewels and consist of a crown from 1540, a sceptre from 1494 and a sword from 1507.
With a crown having existed during the reign of Robert the Bruce, his son David II and all subsequent Stewart Kings, it is likely the current crown was remodelled from this older one.
The crown can be seen in its pre-1440s form in a portrait of James IV before changes were made over the years.
The sceptre is effectively a ceremonial rod and was a gift from Pope Alexander VI. The Sword of State was gifted by Pope Julius II in recognition of James' defence of Christianity.
What jewels are on the crown of Scotland?
The oldest crown jewels in Britain are made of gold, silver and precious stones but some other features are particularly significant.
While the crown includes eight pearls, there is also the inclusion of large amethysts, diamonds and garnets as well as other precious stones that were added over the years.
Where are the Scottish Crown Jewels now?
The Honours of Scotland are kept on display in Edinburgh Castle along with the Stone of Destiny.
They were originally stored in a chest in the walled-up Crown Room until they were rediscovered in 1817.
The jewels are only used for ceremonial events and are often presented to new British monarchs upon their coronation.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here