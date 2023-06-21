The collection of valuable artefacts was worn by Scottish monarchs including Mary, Queen of Scots and Charles II (who was also King of England) at their coronations.

Since the 19th Century, the Honours have been presented to newly crowned British monarchs such as Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.

The collection is often referred to as the oldest crown jewels in Britain, having been hidden for many years such as during the reign of Oliver Cromwell.

What are the Honours of Scotland?





The Honours of Scotland are effectively Scotland's Crown Jewels and consist of a crown from 1540, a sceptre from 1494 and a sword from 1507.

With a crown having existed during the reign of Robert the Bruce, his son David II and all subsequent Stewart Kings, it is likely the current crown was remodelled from this older one.

The crown can be seen in its pre-1440s form in a portrait of James IV before changes were made over the years.

The sceptre is effectively a ceremonial rod and was a gift from Pope Alexander VI. The Sword of State was gifted by Pope Julius II in recognition of James' defence of Christianity.

What jewels are on the crown of Scotland?





The oldest crown jewels in Britain are made of gold, silver and precious stones but some other features are particularly significant.

While the crown includes eight pearls, there is also the inclusion of large amethysts, diamonds and garnets as well as other precious stones that were added over the years.

Where are the Scottish Crown Jewels now?





The Honours of Scotland are kept on display in Edinburgh Castle along with the Stone of Destiny.

They were originally stored in a chest in the walled-up Crown Room until they were rediscovered in 1817.

The jewels are only used for ceremonial events and are often presented to new British monarchs upon their coronation.