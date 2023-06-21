Steve Clarke’s men capped off a sensational start to their campaign with their fourth win in their opening four matches by eventually seeing off Georgia at a sodden Hampden Park on Tuesday night, the first time that any Scotland side has managed the feat.

And Gilmour says there is no reason why they can’t carry that form into their final four fixtures and land a hugely preferential seeding for the group stages of the tournament proper in Germany next summer.

“Can we win the group? It’s possible,” Gilmour said.

“We have started really well. We have to take each game as it comes but we want to win every game. So why not?

“Reaching the Euros is a real possibility now. We want to be there, and we can’t lie about that. Hopefully we can finish strong and make sure we are in Germany.

“There is a confidence among the boys and we know what we want to do. Everyone knows the aim.

“We have a good enough team. We have great players throughout the squad and we want to be in Germany there is no two ways about it.”

Gilmour is further driven to reach the tournament after catching Covid following a starring performance against England at the last Euros, and the national team letting themselves down against Ukraine last summer in their quest to reach the World Cup.

“We want to prove we can make another finals and that’s the aim,” he said.

“Last summer was tough as we let everyone down against Ukraine. We should have been at the World Cup. We were good enough to be there but we never turned up in that game.

“Now we want to prove a point and show we should be at the Euros. We know we are a good enough team to be there with the players and staff we have. Hopefully we can do it.

“We have a lot of quality but there is pressure in every game. I think there is more pressure playing for Scotland in massive games.

“In matches you will be judged but every game so far we have put on good shows for the fans, winning and sending them home happy.

“It is a great feeling to be Scottish.”