So desperate were the Scottish players to avoid an abandonment – and subsequently being forced to play the remaining 84 minutes of the game following its suspension behind closed doors at St Mirren’s SmiSA Stadium the following day – that he volunteered to grab a broom and help the rescue effort.

Thankfully, the toil of the players was only required in a football sense in the end, and despite the Georgians ‘playing funny buggers’, McGinn and his teammates eventually managed to secure yet another impressive win in their quest to reach the European Championships.

“It’s just an overriding feeling of relief because once the game does start you want to see it through,” McGinn said.

“It would have been tricky had we been asked to go again behind closed doors at St Mirren.

“Funnily enough, that was one thing we were told. That that was the contingency if the game didn’t restart.

“It wouldn’t have been ideal, that’s for sure. We had [Andy Robertson]’s charity golf day on Wednesday and at one point it looked as though that might have been off. In the end, common sense prevailed.

“I think there was a real sense that the game wouldn’t start. The subs were out giving us bad news, that the ball wasn’t bouncing.

“The crowd here are a big plus for us so to not have them the following day would have been strange.

“The ground staff and everyone involved did an amazing job clearing the pitch. It hadn’t rained for about two weeks and I don’t think anyone was expecting the downpour. They all did an incredible job.

“I was wanting to give them a hand, but we weren’t allowed. It might have helped because it was painful to watch, but I was told it might tire me out.

“Fair play to them.”

McGinn, like most others, had never experienced an occasion like it throughout his career.

“It was mental, an absolutely mental night,” he said.

“It all felt a little bit subdued if I am honest. We’ve had a massive, massive win, but the supporters needed to get their buses and trains home.

“Fair play to every single one of them, it was them I felt for. It was fine for us, we were getting shelter and everything we needed.

“But there’s no doubt the messages weren’t clear. There were a lot of mixed messages and Georgia were playing funny buggers. They were obviously trying to get it changed or get it moved because we had just scored.

“It was one of those things, but in the end common sense prevailed because in my opinion the game could have started a little bit earlier.

“There were obviously discussions to be had at various levels, but thankfully we were able to get the job done.

“We were never told [the game might be abandoned]. It was just mixed signals in the sense we were told the game was kicking off at 8.55, then 9.15, it was just mental.

“I think we’re all just relieved to get the game played and get the three points.

“Listen, I can in a way understand why they were wanting it off, they’d just conceded and we’d probably have done the same thing. But it became clear the game was going on and even then, they were at it.

“Eventually the officials brought them out and the game went ahead.

“The whole period was strange. It was the most surreal night of my life.”

Despite the low-key ending to the night of drama at Hampden, McGinn admits that even the players are starting to think about what may now lie ahead.

“It’s hard not to get excited,” he said.

“Obviously after the result in Oslo we were trying to stay as calm as possible.

“That was a huge win. On Tuesday it was all about getting the job done, they are a decent team. They are no mugs. It’s important we try and get this wrapped up before we go to Georgia.

“We just want to do something we’ve never done before and that’s to qualify as soon as possible. We have got ourselves within touching distance.

“The togetherness is incredible and it’s brilliant to come away and be a part of this team.

“I feel we are building something special.”