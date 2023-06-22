The 114th turbine has been placed within Seagreen Wind Farm which lies 25 kilometres from the Angus coast.

More than two-thirds of the site's full capacity is already being delivered to the gird with 76 of the Vestas V164-10.0 MW turbines fully energised.

Seagreen will have a total capacity of 1,100 mW with its developers SSE Renewables and Total Energies estimating it could power more than 1.6m UK Homes.

READ MORE: One farm, 5 million homes of power. Big wind is getting bigger

John Hill, Seagreen's project director, said: “This latest project milestone further underlines the hard work by everyone involved in the project.

"The teams, including Vestas, operator of the Orca, Cadeler and our wind turbine marshalling team at Port of Nigg should be proud of what they have achieved.

"We will now continue with the commissioning of the final turbines and progress with the inter array cabling works.

“The project has already brought benefits to the local community, the UK supply chain and once fully operational in summer 2023, it will make a significant contribution to Scotland’s and the UK’s net zero targets.”

It so far looks to only be smaller than the massive Berwick Bank which is being built off the Firth of Forth which is estimated to have a capacity of 4,150mW.

Some of the turbines within Seagreen are taller than the London Shard.

The site hit a previous milestone with the completion of the successful turbine foundation jacket installation campaign which included the installation of the world’s deepest wind turbine foundation at 58.6 metres.

SSE Renewables continues to lead the development and construction of the Seagreen project and will operate Seagreen on completion for the wind farm’s expected 25-year lifetime.