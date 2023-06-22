The fascinating find was made at Inveraray Castle, the ancestral seat of the Dukes of Argyll on the shores of Loch Fyne in Argyll.

The warm and dry weather over the past few weeks uncovered the previous landscape in the castle’s formal gardens.

The castle say the design forms part of the designed landscape of Argyll Estates and Inveraray, which can be found in records in its archives, which date back over 150 years to 1871.

“This is the first time that the current generation of the Argyll family has seen this previous design on the formal lawn”, the castle said.

While an Inveraray Castle has stood on the shores of Loch Fyne since the 1400s, the foundation stone for the present modern, baroque, Palladian and Gothic-style castle was laid in 1746.

Due to the recent heatwave, a “ghost garden” has appeared on the lawn of Inveraray Castle.

A fire in 1877 led to the addition of a third floor and conical roofs on the corner towers of the castle, which is regarded as one of the most impressive stately homes in Scotland.