“I am heartbroken at this loss, and my condolences go to Winnie’s family, particularly her three children, Fergus, Annabelle and Terry," said Mr Yousaf.

“No words can truly capture the unique and unparalleled contribution that Winnie made to Scotland and Scottish politics. Her work over many decades – including in the UK, European and Scottish Parliaments – shaped the modern nation we have today.

“Without Winnie – without her breakthrough by-election victory in Hamilton in 1967, her dedication to the cause of Scottish independence, and her promotion of Scotland’s interests in Europe over many years – the SNP would never have achieved the success we have, and self-government for Scotland would never have become the priority it did.

“Winnie was a pioneer and a patriot, and there were so many aspects to her life and work that I hope will get the recognition they deserve in the days to come.

“Not just the SNP and independence supporters, but people across Scotland will mourn Winnie’s death. The nation will feel her loss, which will of course be felt most keenly by her family and many friends all around the world.

“From the bottom of my heart, I say thank you, Madame Écosse, for your service to our party, our movement and our country.”

Stephen Flynn, the SNP's leader at Westminster, was among the first of the party's politicians to express his sadness.

Mr Flynn said: "Winnie Ewing was an icon of the SNP and the independence movement. She will be sorely missed by people across Scotland - and my thoughts and condolences are with her family.

"Winnie laid the foundations of the SNP's success - and she captured the aspiration of our independence movement when she declared 'Stop the world, Scotland wants to get on'.

"Those words, and that ambition for a better, brighter future, will resonate with people in Scotland more than ever - as we work to achieve Madame Ecosse's dream of an independent Scotland, thriving at the heart of Europe, and taking our rightful place on the world stage."

Former SNP leader and First Minister Alex Salmond was among the first to pay tribute to Mrs Ewing, who was known as Madame Ecosse.

Her passing was announced shortly after First Ministers Questions today.

Her children SNP MSPs Fergus Ewing and Annabelle Ewing were not in the chamber for the weekly session this afternoon.

He said: “Winnie Ewing was the most influential Scottish nationalist of the 20th century.

"Her triumph in the Hamilton by-election of 1967 defined modern Scottish nationalism and started a period of unbroken parliamentary representation which has lasted more than half a century.

"This dramatic breakthrough was encompassed in her own phrase “Stop the world Scotland wants to get on”, and with the support of her family she continued to dazzle the Scottish political scene.

"Many politicians adapt to the climate. Few make the political weather. Winnie Ewing was one of those.

"She defeated a sitting Tory Scottish Secretary in February 1974 in Moray and Nairn and then, after the rout of the SNP in 1979, bounced back within weeks to emerge victorious in the Highlands and Islands Euro constituency.

"Over the next two decades she became known in Europe as Madame Écosse, and then in 1999 opened the Scottish Parliament from the Chair with the historic and ringing phrase that “The Scottish Parliament, adjourned on 25 March 1707, is hereby reconvened".

"Her influence on Scottish nationalism was fundamental both in giving it star quality, electoral credibility and an internationalist outlook. She is one of the very few politicians who was universally known by her first name.

"Her canvassing approach was legendary, and single handed she could light up the dreichest of high streets and inject energy and momentum into any campaign. As a young politician, I witnessed this extraordinary ability first hand and never forgot the lessons she taught me.

"Above all she was a Scottish patriot, indomitable in her approach and a courageous and loyal colleague. May God rest her brave soul and extend comfort and consolation to Fergus, Annabelle, Terry and all of the family.”

Mrs Ewing, who was the SNP’s first female parliamentarian, died on Wednesday, her family have announced.

A statement issued on behalf of her family said: “Mrs Ewing, generally considered the most important Scottish politician of her generation, served as an MP, MEP and MSP, and was the first presiding officer of the reconvened Scottish Parliament in 1999.

“She sparked the revival of the SNP’s fortunes, which continue to this day, with her victory in the Hamilton by-election of 1967.

“Mrs Ewing died on Wednesday aged 92, surrounded by her family.

“She is survived by children Fergus, Annabelle and Terry, and grandchildren Natasha, Ciara, Jamie, and Sophie. She also had a deep affection for daughters-in-law Fiona and Jacqui.

“She was a loving and devoted wife to Stewart Martin Ewing, who died in 2003 aged 76.

“It would be appreciated if the family could be accorded privacy at this time.”