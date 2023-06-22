The image, which was painted on the side of a building off Buchanan Street, depicted a rodent wearing a Union Jack hat and playing a drum, which had the words “God save the King” on it.

There had been wide speculation that the image was a Banksy due to the artist's exhibition at the Gallery of Modern Art (GoMA) nearby.

The artwork was first spotted on Wednesday, but on Thursday blue paint had been sprayed on top of it.

The artwork does not appear on Banksy’s official website, Pest Control, which catalogues all of the artist’s genuine work.

A spokesman for the council said: “We understand that it is not by Banksy. Anyone who wants to be certain of viewing a true Banksy should head to the exhibition at Goma.”

Depute Lord Provost of Glasgow Christy Mearns had urged the council not to remove it.

She tweeted on Wednesday: “I flagged this to council and asked that it is not removed.

“It’s a building in a very public space – and it’s not affecting the building in any way.”