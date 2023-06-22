The staff are employed by facilities management company OCS and aid passengers with mobility challenges.

Around 70 members of union Unite will walk out at least twice in July after voting emphatically in favour of industrial action.

The first 24-hour strike is expected to start at 4am on July 6 and another stoppage will hit on July 11.

A total of 95 per cent of members were in favour of taking strike action on a 91 per cent turnout.

A previous offer which was deemed "poverty pay" by the union was rejected by an overwhelming 96% - it would have taken basic pay to £10.90 per hour.

Unite claims there has been no improved pay offer to date, but OCS has yet to respond to a request for comment.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s OCS members are rightly taking a stand against what we have already described as a poverty pay offer. Unite will always challenge this.

"The emphatic mandate in support of strike action should send a clear message to OCS - it’s time they put an increased offer on the table in new negotiations. Unite will always stand up for our members fighting for better pay, terms and conditions.”

The OCS Froup employees assist passengers with wheelchairs and use ambulift vehicles for travellers at Glasgow Airport.

However, they are not employed by the airport itself. Around 100 Unite members employed by Glasgow Airport will receive a 7 per cent increase on basic salary rates and allowances along with a £1,000 one-off payment.

Unite also previously announced around 50 Falck firefighters who perform fire safety functions are set to receive an annual pay increase on average worth £3,262.

Pat McIlvogue, Unite industrial officer, added: “The OCS Group have point blank refused to make our members a reasonable offer or to in fact increase their original offer of £10.90 an hour.

"Unite has repeatedly asked for meetings with the company to discuss the pay dispute because what’s currently on the table is totally unacceptable to our members.

"It's very disappointing that strike action will now take place in July when we have settled a number of good wage deals through negotiation with other companies based at Glasgow Airport.

"Our members have been left with no choice but to take this step. It will undoubtedly hit the summer schedule at Glasgow Airport and the blame for any disruption will be entirely the company’s.”

OCS Group was approached for comment.