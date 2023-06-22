A group of artists are transforming a disused Paisley building into an art space and community hub.
Sculptors Laura Aldridge, Nick Evans and James Rigler are currently developing a vacant former Renfrewshire Council office building Craigielea House in Ferguslie Park.
The former social work building was leased for 20 years last summer, after the trio failed to find a premises in Glasgow.
Their ambition is to create a new studio facility and model of artistic practice where the community has access to arts and new ways of working can be developed between professional artists and the wider community.
The artists had been having discussions about the difficulties for artists in feeling shut-off from the outside world in warehouse-style studios and the lack of studio space security – which was further compounded by the pandemic.
Ms Aldridge said: "We thought – what if there could be an alternative model for artists interested in socially engaged practice where they had steady studios and space security and could be useful and engaged with the community around them?”
The artists were able to take The Sculpture House forward through an innovative collaboration with Renfrewshire Council and its Future Paisley programme, which aims to use the power of arts, heritage and culture to impact social and economic change. The unique lease agreement between the parties sees the artists pay studio rental on an in-kind basis by offering creative activities to locals and maintaining the building that the community can then use.
Read More: Ferguslie Park Library bringing deprived community together
Cultural Lead officer for Future Paisley, Katie Nicoll said: “The ambition is to transform Craigielea House into a community asset that delivers accessible creative activities for the community while being a sustainable base for artists to thrive in Renfrewshire.
"This aligns with Future Paisley’s ambitions to make this an attractive place for artists to work and increase opportunities for the community to engage and participate in cultural activities.
“The unique collaboration between Sculpture House and the council is working towards developing a sustainable and resilient creative economy in Renfrewshire, which can serve as an example to inform and inspire other like-minded projects nationally and internationally.”
There are currently eight artists with a permanent space at the new Sculpture House.
Chair of Ferguslie Community Council, Terry McTernan, said: “It’s important for the community to have access to creative spaces. Given the impact on mental health during the pandemic, many people are looking for connection, to understand they’re not alone. Therapeutic art seems to be an effective way of addressing this and it’s becoming a recurring theme in our community.
“There has been a genuine appetite from the artists for this to be community-led through their engagement with the Pals of the Privies young adventurers’ group, the community involvement in working on the dye garden, a community wide open day and working with the local schools and nurseries. They’re managing to tear down barriers without even knowing it and it’s great to see the community all come together and get behind it.”
Read More: 'Dramatic little finds': Inside the treasure box of the A-listed Paisley Museum
Local resident Liz Simpson has lived in Ferguslie Park for more than 60 years. She has mobility issues and has found it difficult to go far beyond her doorstep but has been building relationships with her new neighbours providing them with plants and planters and even helping out with some gardening. She’s such a frequent visitor she even has her own mug in the kitchen.
When asked what she thought about Sculpture House she said: “It’s great to see the building looking better and I like to come over the road and have a chat with them – they’re really welcoming. I’ve enjoyed helping with some of the planting they’ve been doing too.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here