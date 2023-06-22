The Jambos need a replacement for Frankie McAvoy, who was promoted to become Steven Naismith’s number two, initially on an interim basis, following the sacking of Robbie Neilson in April.

McAvoy was then appointed head coach in the new management set-up, in which Naismith is named as technical director due to him not meeting UEFA’s criteria for coaching qualifications.

Webster, who played more than 250 games for the Tynecastle club over two separate spells, is understood to have held discussions with his former club over the vacant role.

The 41-year-old, who also played for Rangers, Arbroath, Dundee United and Coventry City, has been on the coaching staff at last club St Mirren since retiring in 2017 and currently holds the position of assistant head of youth development.

But the Scotland cap could now make the step up to oversee Hearts’ youth set-up if talks progress over the coming days.

The Gorgie outfit appointed former Dundee United manager Liam Fox as their B team head coach earlier this month following Naismith’s elevation as Neilson’s successor.