Daniel Haig, 18, was found guilty of murder at the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday afternoon.

Justin McLaughlin was found seriously injured at High Street train station around 3.45pm on Saturday, October 16, 2021.

He was taken to the city's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Geddes said: “This was a shocking loss of a young life which has left a family devastated.

"Although today’s conviction can’t change what happened, I hope the outcome brings them at least a degree of closure.

"I would like to thank everyone who assisted with our inquiry.

"Violence like this has no place in our society and we will continue to work closely with our partners to bring perpetrators to justice."