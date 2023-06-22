No trains are able to run on the Kyle line between Inverness to Kyle Of Lochalsh due to the crash between Stromeferry and Kyle of Lochalsh.

ScotRail confirmed that it is assisting the emergency services who are dealing with an ongoing incident.

NEW: We're assisting the emergency services who are dealing with an ongoing incident between Stromeferry and Kyle Of Lochalsh. Please keep an eye on our app/JourneyCheck for live updates. pic.twitter.com/VZfvgyA0rR — ScotRail (@ScotRail) June 22, 2023

Network Rail Scotland said that ticket acceptance is in place on board Citylink services between Inverness and Kyle of Lochalsh.

A tweet from the rail operator read: “Due to a road traffic accident between Stromeferry and Kyle of Lochalsh all lines are closed.

Ticket acceptance is in place on board Citylink services between Inverness and Kyle of Lochalsh.”

The Herald has approached British Transport Police for comment.