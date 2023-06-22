The defender, 29, has signed a two-year deal at Easter Road after leaving Wycombe Wanderers in the summer.

Hibs also hold the option to extend the contract for a further season.

Obita - who can also play as a left winger - previously spent a decade at Reading with stints at Barnet, Gillingham, Portsmouth, Oldham and Oxford.

READ MORE: John McGinn wanted to grab a broom as Georgia ‘played funny buggers’

Last season he played 34 times for League One side Wycombe before leaving the club to head to Scotland upon the expiry of his contract.

On the signing, Hibs boss Lee Johnson said: “We’re excited to bring a player of Jordan’s experience to the Football Club.

“He gives us extra options all the way up the left hand-side and his ability from set plays will add an extra dimension to the squad.

"We look forward to working with him.”