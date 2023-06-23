The keeper, 26, has finalised a three-year deal at Easter Road after Hibs agreed an undisclosed fee with Charlton.

Wollacott's switch to Hibs will see him reunited with Lee Johnson - who he worked under at Bristol City.

The goalkeeper came through the youth ranks at the English club and has since played in the lower leagues in England - making 20 appearances for Charlton last season.

Wollacott is also a fully-fledged international having played 11 times for Ghana.

Hibs boss Johnson said of the signing: “We’re delighted to bring Jojo to the Club and I’m looking forward to working with him again.

“He’s a player I’ve known for some time and it’s great to see that he’s starting to fulfil his potential.

"He now has over 100 games under his belt and has played on the international stage with Ghana.

“He’s an athletic, brave, and confident goalkeeper, and with big competitions coming up it’s important we’re strong in the goalkeeping department.”