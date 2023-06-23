A popular British TV presenter and author has heaped praise on one of Glasgow’s most iconic buildings.
Richard Osman, best known as being a former co-presenter of popular quiz show, Pointless, took to Twitter to wax lyrical about the city’s Mitchell Library after a recent visit.
The 52-year-old, who has forged a successful career as a crime novelist, made the trip to The Mitchell - one of Europe's largest public lending libraries - to do some writing.
And its safe to say he was left more than impressed with the interior of the library, which is home to the City Archives.
Osman tweeted: “I always try and find quiet places to write if I'm away, and on a recent trip to Glasgow I found one of my favourite yet, the amazing Mitchell Library. It's like writing inside a Wes Anderson movie.”
The tweet, which has had over 500,000 likes since being posted on Thursday afternoon, was accompanied by a photo of Baillie's Reading Room on Level 2 of the library.
It shows one of the library’s - many - impressive carpets, which were designed for the new extension that saw the St Andrew's Halls incorporated into the Mitchell Library after a devastating fire in the 1960s.
The five different carpet patterns to be found in the Mitchell are the Glasgow Crest, The Paisley Pattern, The Celtic Knot, The Circles and The Squares.
For those interested in the carpets, the Glasgow Life website allows you to download the patterns and colour them in at your leisure.
