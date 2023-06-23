The Belgian believes he is surrounded by facilities, players and staff that are class-leading at Auchenhowie. Now he wants to show the world how good Rangers are and can be.

Jacobs was named as head of academy on Thursday. It is a new role that comes with new responsibilities but he is well versed in the demands of Rangers and fully cognisant of where they are and where they must get to.

The departure of Craig Mulholland will - like is the case in the boardroom and the dressing room this summer - mark the end of one era and the beginning of another and Jacobs is the man that has been chosen to lead the way at youth level. Above him, James Bisgrove, the incoming chief executive officer, and chairman John Bennett will play their own parts.

"I am really excited," Jacobs said. "I think the opportunity to become academy director at this football club is a unique one.

"It is a privilege to be head of an academy with so many great talents, so many good people. I think everything is here to be world leading in player development.

"We have the best training facility, we have the best people, we have the most exciting talent in the building. There is nothing holding us back and I am really looking forward to writing a new chapter for our academy.

"I think the 18 months has allowed me to understand what type of club we are, what is needed, what is the culture. I was heavily involved in a strategy about what type of academy we want to be, what kind of players we want to produce, what direction we want to go.

"The close connection with the chairman, with the CEO, with my previous academy director, Craig, we have developed a clear direction of what our academy needs to look like.

"We know clear KPIs, we know where we need to improve. We know what we are really good at but also certain spaces we want to go to the next level."

Jacobs acknowledged the contribution that Mulholland has made over several seasons as 'unbelievable' and there is a personal gratitude as well as a professional one. He is, he reckons, now able to build on 'strong foundations' as he aims to write his own chapter in the Rangers story.

His blueprint will be defined by an ambition to go harder, quicker and better and his promotion from head of academy coaching at Auchenhowie allows Jacobs the scope to dare to dream and to achieve.

"The vision is crystal clear," Jacobs said. "We want to build the most exciting learning environment in sports. I am consciously saying in sports because I think we need to be aspirational.

"I think we need to look out of the window at what other sports are doing and take that into our academy.

"We look a lot in the mirror. We know what we are good at and not good at, know where we need to grow and where we have already reached a good level of excellence.

"Looking out of the window, we want to connect more with best practices in football around Europe and the best academies, I want to connect more with high performance in other environments to bring us to the next level.

"I like the word exciting when we speak about learning and development. Exciting captures so many other words, you speak about creative, innovative, different.

"That vision of creating the most exciting learning environment in sport is something we really want to push forward and be in the picture.

"What it means is that we want to have the best players, in the best environment with the best people.

"If you combine those things and build good processes around it, I think the future is exciting and we will produce players, that is for sure."

Jacobs was recruited to his coaching role two years ago and arrived in Glasgow following a stint as head of development at Royal Antwerp. He has watched from afar as his former club have reaped the rewards of their youth policy and recruitment strategy after winning a league and cup double last term.

Jacobs is also a consultant for Double Pass, a company in his homeland that 'assesses, advises and educates federations, leagues, clubs and individuals on optimising their talent development'. Rangers became clients in 2020 and Jacobs has a wealth of experience to draw upon going forward.

"I think having a reference of how top academies in Europe run is a good reference for me," Jacobs said. "It will help me in terms of how we replicate best practice from Europe and what we do.

"I also want to be careful. We do a really good job in our academy, I think our academy is a really exciting place, not only in the UK but also in Europe.

"If you compare our processes, our talent around the building, the culture and curriculum and methodology, it is unique. It is leading in terms of player development around the world.

"However, if you look at Antwerp having a double last season with 17-year-old players on the pitch, that is what we want and what we need and what I want to do.

"I want to have academy players in a winning Rangers team and that idea, that mission, is really clear. Having a reference of how that looks will really help me in terms of building and the next steps and I want to be quicker, faster and stronger in what we do right now to go again."

That process will run alongside the improvements that Michael Beale is aiming to find at first team level. After another campaign that saw Rangers left empty-handed, it has been a summer of change on and off the field at Ibrox.

Beale was part of the recruitment team that identified Jacobs and brought him to Auchenhowie originally. Now the pair will have an even closer professional bond as the Belgian oversees a system that must produce the next Billy Gilmour or Nathan Patterson, and do so on a regular basis, to help Rangers win at domestically and compete abroad.

"I think it is a huge strength and that was one of the reasons I was so excited when this opportunity came up," Jacobs told RangersTV when asked about his relationship with Beale. "The alignment in what we do, the alignment in how we see things, the alignment of bringing players to the first team.

"Michael says the door is open, it is on us to make players that are good enough, that are ready and it is on him to take them on board and take them into the first team environment.

"I think those conversations, informal and formal, that same lens on player development, that same lens on football, that same lens on what learning looks like, is a huge benefit for the club. That is something we really want to use and really want to keep strengthening."