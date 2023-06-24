It was awarded the highest possible marks on Scotland's Home of the Year with judge Banjo Beale, declaring,"This house has done a number on me."
However, the "dreamy" 300-year-old cottage on the Isle of Skye that has made it to Monday's final divided its current owners.
While it was love at first sight for Denise Huddleston, her husband Bob, wasn't initially keen on the rundown property.
"The day that we viewed Lochbay, it was very dark inside but I was oblivious. I was totally seduced by the view.
"It was winter but it was a clear blue day and sunshine so I really glossed over all the rest.
"My husband just saw the bad parts and as we came out I said, we've got to have this and he said, "I could never live there."
READ MORE: Scotland's Home of the Year features former 19th century manse
However, she got her way and the couple bought the property, just over eight years ago transforming it into a cosy but stylish home.
She says there was no grand plan for the renovation, "it just evolved over a number of years" and, impressively, was done on a tight budget.
"We just did it as we could and when we could," she says.
The producers of the BBC Scotland show were so impressed by the end result they approached the couple - in most cases owners apply themselves.
READ MORE: Glasgow 'showstopper' mansion was rescued from 'rack and ruin' by owners
"At first I refused. It's not like an Instagram house, it's very rough around the edges and there are lots of unfinished bits.
"But they persuaded us."
At various points, the walls are four feet thick and as well as cosy, welcoming interiors, the home also has a quirky garden room, with black stained timber.
"That was just a quick, cheap solution to a horrid plastic sell-by-date conservatory," she says.
"It used the same foundations and it was leaky, so all we did was a very simple timber job on the same footprint.
"We used it through the winter because it heated up very quickly."
'SHOTY' judge Anna Campbell Jones praised the subtle use of colour and texture in the croft house "with no cliches".
READ MORE: Highland log house was long-held dream for Highland owner
The cottage is situated on the Waternish peninsula between Loch Dunvegan and Loch Snizort in the northwest of the island and the judges make much of the "magical" views.
"We look directly at the Western Isles," said the owner. "We look at North Uist and Harris.
"It was just a shame that the weather was so bad when they filmed it."
Interior designers Anna Campbell Jones and Banjo Beale alongside architect and lecturer Michael Angus will be revealing which one of the six regional finalists is crowned Scotland’s Home of the Year the final episode of the show on Monday.
The Old Train House, a Victorian renovation in Edinburgh has been shortlisted as well as Snowdrop House, a contemporary new build just outside St Cyrus in Aberdeenshire.
The Old Manse, a white sandstone period property in Auchterarder in Perthshire is also in the running as well well as Manor House in Peebles, which dates back to the 16th century and Kirklee Mansion, an Edwardian mansion in Glasgow's West End.
The six finalists representing their regions will gather together in the inspirational surroundings of Glasgow’s House For An Art Lover – designed by world-renowned architect Charles Rennie Mackintosh – as the judges cast their votes on architectural merit, distinctive design and original style.
Scotland’s Home of the Year: The finale will be screened on BBC One Scotland on Monday at 8.30pm.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here