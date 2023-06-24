However, the "dreamy" 300-year-old cottage on the Isle of Skye that has made it to Monday's final divided its current owners.

While it was love at first sight for Denise Huddleston, her husband Bob, wasn't initially keen on the rundown property.

"The day that we viewed Lochbay, it was very dark inside but I was oblivious. I was totally seduced by the view.

"It was winter but it was a clear blue day and sunshine so I really glossed over all the rest.

"My husband just saw the bad parts and as we came out I said, we've got to have this and he said, "I could never live there."

READ MORE: Scotland's Home of the Year features former 19th century manse

However, she got her way and the couple bought the property, just over eight years ago transforming it into a cosy but stylish home.

She says there was no grand plan for the renovation, "it just evolved over a number of years" and, impressively, was done on a tight budget.

"We just did it as we could and when we could," she says.

The producers of the BBC Scotland show were so impressed by the end result they approached the couple - in most cases owners apply themselves.

READ MORE: Glasgow 'showstopper' mansion was rescued from 'rack and ruin' by owners

"At first I refused. It's not like an Instagram house, it's very rough around the edges and there are lots of unfinished bits.

"But they persuaded us."

At various points, the walls are four feet thick and as well as cosy, welcoming interiors, the home also has a quirky garden room, with black stained timber.

"That was just a quick, cheap solution to a horrid plastic sell-by-date conservatory," she says.

"It used the same foundations and it was leaky, so all we did was a very simple timber job on the same footprint.

"We used it through the winter because it heated up very quickly."

'SHOTY' judge Anna Campbell Jones praised the subtle use of colour and texture in the croft house "with no cliches".

READ MORE: Highland log house was long-held dream for Highland owner

The cottage is situated on the Waternish peninsula between Loch Dunvegan and Loch Snizort in the northwest of the island and the judges make much of the "magical" views.

"We look directly at the Western Isles," said the owner. "We look at North Uist and Harris.

"It was just a shame that the weather was so bad when they filmed it."

Interior designers Anna Campbell Jones and Banjo Beale alongside architect and lecturer Michael Angus will be revealing which one of the six regional finalists is crowned Scotland’s Home of the Year the final episode of the show on Monday.

The Old Train House, a Victorian renovation in Edinburgh has been shortlisted as well as Snowdrop House, a contemporary new build just outside St Cyrus in Aberdeenshire.

The Old Manse, a white sandstone period property in Auchterarder in Perthshire is also in the running as well well as Manor House in Peebles, which dates back to the 16th century and Kirklee Mansion, an Edwardian mansion in Glasgow's West End.

The six finalists representing their regions will gather together in the inspirational surroundings of Glasgow’s House For An Art Lover – designed by world-renowned architect Charles Rennie Mackintosh – as the judges cast their votes on architectural merit, distinctive design and original style.

Scotland’s Home of the Year: The finale will be screened on BBC One Scotland on Monday at 8.30pm.