Scotland has been featured in the dystopian television show Black Mirror for the first time.
A total of 18 filming locations helped make up the scenery in the episode titled Loch Henry.
The vast majority of the episode, which focused on a scenic village rocked by a series of horrific murders, was filmed in Arrochar which nestled between Loch Long and Loch Lomond.
Series creator Charlie Brooker was excited to finally take filming north of the border for the first time since it first hit screens in 2011.
He told Netflix: "What was great about ‘Loch Henry’ was that we hadn’t ever used Scotland in a Black Mirror episode."
“A bit like [Episode 1] ‘Joan is Awful,’ the original idea for this episode came to me while I was watching TV with my wife, Konnie, only this time it was a true crime documentary about something terrible that happened in Scotland,” he added.
“Like all true crime documentaries, it had millions of drone shots over lochs and forests.
"Oddly, despite this horrible story, the stunning landscapes were so beautiful we found ourselves Googling where it was and wanting to go on holiday there."
All of the Scottish filming locations were handpicked by location manager Liam Irving.
The native Scot also emphasised that they tried to include the actual locals as much as possible.
Inveraray also underwent a significant transformation, with shops even featuring pamphlets promoting boat tours on 'Loch Henry', STV reported.
Mr Irving said: "When we turn up in a town or village, we drop letters off to the residents and engage the community.
“We want them to know that we are here and leave a positive legacy so the next film production that wants to come and shoot somewhere like this, they can do that.”
