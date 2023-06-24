Jacobs was confirmed as Craig Mulholland's successor on Thursday and has already laid out plans to make the Auchenhowie system one of the most revered in the world.

The Belgian has moved from his position as head of academy coaching to oversee the entire setup as Rangers - now under the guidance of John Bennett and James Bisgrove - put their faith in another younger, fresher face in this summer of change.

Jacobs has been promoted on the back of a burgeoning reputation and the evidence of his work since his switch from Royal Antwerp. Now he must put his stamp on the Academy from top to bottom to ensure Rangers reap the rewards of their investment.

FINALISE THE GAMES PROGRAMME

Jacobs has assumed control at Auchenhowie at a crucial juncture for some of the most promising players that are currently within the system. As it stands, Rangers will have to find a solution to an imperfect situation.

It was confirmed earlier this month that Rangers had withdrawn from the Lowland League and will not field a team in the division for a third successive season. The collapse of the Conference League proposals - which never even made it as far as a Scottish FA vote - was cited as their reason for the decision.

Rangers have long been advocates of the B Team model and have cited studies and successes from the continent as proof that it should be implemented in Scottish football. Right now, they are at a dead end in that regard, however, and will revert to the games programme schedule that has previously been in place as matches as lined up against English and European opposition.

Rangers will participate in the SPFL Trust Trophy and City of Glasgow Cup and will have six UEFA Youth League fixtures to look forward to should Michael Beale guide his side into the group stages of the Champions League this season.

The makeup of this fixture list has to tick as many boxes as possible for Rangers and players need to be tested appropriately if they are to continue to progress. Ensuring that happens will, therefore, be one of the key early challenges for Jacobs.

BUILD ON THE RELATIONSHIP WITH BEALE

The current Ibrox boss was part of Steven Gerrard's coaching staff when Jacobs made the move from Antwerp two years ago. Indeed, Beale was one of the key drivers in the process that saw Jacobs recruited to the youth department.

Jacobs spoke about how closely he and Beale are aligned during his interview with RangersTV this week and the rapport between the two must now go from strength to strength if all parties are to benefit from the new framework that has been put in place at every level this summer.

Given his background, Beale will surely not be slow in coming forward with ideas and suggestions. His door will always be open and those conversations will go some way to shaping the way in which the academy goes about its business.

Jacobs now calls the shots at his level but he will soon have a new sporting director to work under and report to as well and all three men need to be on the same page to provide clarity of thinking and consistent outcomes.

This summer and this season offers Rangers a chance to take stock of all aspects of their football operation and redefine how they approach the game. As part of that, a playing style that mirrors Beale's beliefs will continue to be worked on, most notably at Under-20 level, where David McCallum remains in post.

It is Beale that every player over 16 must impress and he has often referenced the importance of the training sessions the youngsters are invited to participate in. If Jacobs and his staff don't provide the raw materials, Beale can't polish them into diamonds and both need to know what the other wants and needs.

ENHANCE THE PATHWAY TO THE FIRST TEAM

Ultimately, every academy is judged on how many players rise through the ranks and represent the club. As Jacobs acknowledges, though, making a debut is one thing and becoming part of a successful Rangers team is quite another.

The challenge of making the transition from the youth team to the first team is arguably greater than it has ever been given the levels that must be jumped in a short space of time and the demands that are placed on Rangers from an expectant support. It may be harsh, but that is life at Ibrox and it is sink or swim for every kid that has the same ambition.

Jacobs was an innovative voice behind the creation of the Rangers Ready programme that focuses on the grassroots game and it would be silly to suggest that widespread benefits will materialise overnight. He has a sound starting point but plenty of room for improvement.

Beale will, as it stands, have Robby McCrorie, Leon King, Adam Devine and Alex Lowry as part of his squad this term. Others, such as Zak Lovelace and Bailey Rice have moved to the fringes and will surely see some action.

But Rangers need a conveyor belt to produce first team ready kids season after season and Jacobs must now put the processes in place to ensure as many players as possible are prepared mentally, physically, technically and tactically for the task of competing for domestic silverware and playing European football.