Kieran Beck, 25, was found guilty of a number of offences, including multiple rapes, at Edinburgh High Court.

Police blasted his offences, which took place in the Scottish borders, as "deplorable".

Detective Inspector Frank Keegan said: “We acknowledge the sentencing of Beck who will now face the consequences of his deplorable behaviour.

“Police Scotland is committed to tackling domestic abuse and sexual offences to ensure the safety of individuals and communities.

“Cases such as this serve as a good example that there is no time limit on when you can report these crimes.

“A thorough investigation will always be conducted, no matter how long ago the incidents occurred and we will do all we can to bring perpetrators of such offences to justice.

“Anyone with any concerns or information can report them to police by calling 101 or calling Crimestoppers, where anonymity can be obtained, on 0800 555 111.”