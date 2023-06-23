The three men, aged 23, 31 and 32, were arrested on unconnected international arrest warrants this week.

Police said the trio were wanted in Scotland for separate serious crimes and were arrested following "close partnership working with colleagues from the National Crime Agency and international partners with support from the European Network of Fugitive Active Search Teams (ENFAST) in France, Belgium and Poland".

On Monday, a 32-year-old man was arrested in Marbella in connection with conspiracy to commit murder and serious organised crime offences.

On Thursday, a 23-year-old man was arrested at Bilbao Ferry Port in connection with a series of aggravated assaults.

Also on Thursday, a 31-year-old man was arrested in Amsterdam in connection with attempted murders.

All three will now be subject to extradition proceedings, police said.

Detective Chief Superintendent Vicky Watson, with overall responsibility for Police Scotland FAST and Extradition Unit, said: “The people of Scotland can be reassured that Police Scotland continues to deploy all available investigative resources and intelligence techniques to track down fugitives who have fled Scotland.

“There is no doubt that communities in Scotland, and Europe, are safer places due to the efforts of our team and their partners.

“This operation underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.”