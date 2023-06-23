NHS Highland confirmed today that it is making arrangements with Lothian, Tayside and Grampian health boards to send dozens of bowel cancer patients out-of-area for treatment.

NHS Highland confirmed last week that a total of 78 patients were affected.

Dr Boyd Peters, the health board's medical director, said they expect to "go live" with the "collaborative approach" from Monday July 3.

Bowel cancer patients from the Highlands and Western Isles had their treatment plunged into chaos after a specialist colorectal oncology consultant left NHS Highland "earlier than planned".

Efforts to recruit a permanent or locum replacement failed and on June 14 - following "medical, nursing and pharmacy" advice - NHS Highland said it had taken the decision that it was "no longer safe to continue administering chemotherapy to those patients who are not under the clinical supervision of a colorectal oncology consultant".

A total of 65 cancer patients had their chemotherapy suspended, while 13 were told that their treatment would be delayed.

The Scottish Government's National Oncology Co-ordination Group were alerted to the situation at the end of April and on June 5, Scottish Government officials wrote to the 10 other mainland health boards requesting help.

In a statement, NHS Highland said it had now "secured support from three NHS boards to ensure colorectal oncology patients can access their treatment".

It confirmed that these were Lothian, Tayside and Grampian.

Dr Peters added: “We are extremely grateful for the support from the other NHS Boards and the Scottish Government.

"We aim to go live with this collaborative approach from Monday, 3 July 2023.

“Our clinical teams will communicate directly with our patients to advise when their appointments will be and how they are able to access the treatment."

Dr Peters said the health board was "sorry for the upset this has caused our patients" and vowed to "move quickly to resume our colorectal oncology service in Highland”.

He added: “Unfortunately, this arrangement may mean that some patients will have to travel to other Board areas for clinical reasons, but we will make every effort to ensure this is kept to a minimum through the use of local staff and NHS Near Me."

Patients affected can contact NHS Highland's Colorectal Cancer Nurse Specialist on 01463 704309 during office hours or email nhsh.oncology@nhs.scot.

The Maggie’s cancer charity can also be reached on 01463 382900 or highlands@maggies.org.