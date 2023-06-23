The family of a man murdered in Ayrshire have paid tribute to the "gentle, caring, loving" 23-year-old after his killer was jailed for 21 years.
Sean McKay, 23, died in Dalry after he was attacked by Gavin McVey.
The assault took place on St Margaret's Avenue on October 21, 2021.
On Friday, McVey was found guilty of the murder following a trial at the High Court in Paisley. He was sentenced to 21 years in prison.
The victim's family revealed that he "was so proud of being a Dad and an uncle" and vowed to ensure both young children remember him.
In a statement released by Police Scotland, they wrote: “Sean was a much-loved son, brother, partner, dad, nephew, cousin, grandson and friend.
"He was the most gentle, caring, loving, supportive and admirable person. He kept us all going, he was the life and soul of the party and loved dancing.
“Life is so quiet without him, he was always the loudest one in the room. He loved football, Game of Thrones and Marvel films. He was very family-orientated and loved life.
"He was so proud of being a Dad and an uncle. It is so sad that his son and nephew will not get to know him and know his character. We will always make sure that they remember him. He was so proud of us all. He showed his love to everyone.
“He was an innocent man and never caused any trouble. He was just walking home from work and his life was taken from him."
READ MORE: Titanic submersible was 'bounced around' and damaged on previous trip to wreck
Scotland's police force blasted the "utterly senseless attack" following the sentencing.
Detective Inspector Stephen McCulloch, senior investigating officer, said: “This unprovoked and utterly senseless attack has left Sean’s family absolutely devastated. Our thoughts remain with all his family, in particular his young son and his partner, at this extremely difficult and upsetting time.
“I know that nothing can change what has happened, however, I hope that his conviction affords his family and friends some justice and satisfaction that McVey is now behind bars and will be for a long time.
“Gavin McVey callously took Sean’s life. Sean was simply walking home when McVey, armed with a knife, stabbed and killed him for absolutely no reason other than his own wickedness.
“McVey will now have to face the consequences of his actions.
“I would like to thank Sean’s family, friends and those in the wider community who helped officers during this difficult enquiry.”
The family also thanked the friends and witnesses who supported them through the trial.
The statement continued: “It is such a relief that the man who took Sean’s life is away behind bars. The fact there were so many people here throughout this trial showed how much losing Sean has impacted all his family and friends.
“We are so grateful to everyone that has supported us. We would like to thank all the witnesses, the Police, the Crown, the jury and the support from everyone who came and has supported us throughout.
“The whole family really miss him, life will never be the same.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here