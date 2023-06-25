The previous night, O’Neill – then a student - had watched the American actor, Stacey Keach playing Hemingway in a kitschy, made-for-television film and was mesmerised by the cyclone that swirled around the great novelist’s life.

“I watched it at home in Cleland and was utterly transfixed,” said O’Neill. “And mainly as this wasn’t the arid, aloof, ethereal character you imagined novelists and men of letters to be. This was a force of nature who lived the life he often wrote about.”

And so, having dodged out of a lecture by Sir Tom Devine at Strathclyde University, O’Neill walked to John Smith’s bookshop, down near the old Odeon cinema. “I told the female assistant that I’d seen a programme on Hemingway the previous night and that it was based on a book written by Professor Carlos Baker.

“They had one copy and I started reading it as soon as I got on the train to Cleland. I read it every day for a month back and forth from North Lanarkshire and my jaw was dropping at the sheer drama and passion that this man had crammed into his life.”

O’Neill would go on to become one of the UK’s top investigative journalists, his work appearing in GQ magazine (where he was Contributing Editor) and Esquire, as well as every broadsheet title in the UK before he embarked on his academic career.

America then seemed to him like a galaxy at the end of the universe, but within three years he’d married his New York pen-friend and was already beginning annual pilgrimages to those places associated with one of the towering figures of modern literature.

And then, just as Covid-19 was stalking the planet, the JFK Library and Foundation awarded him one of their prestigious and coveted research grants to conduct archival research in Boston examining the Hemingway Collection. O’Neill has since been told that he’s the first European academic and writer to have been awarded such an honour.

Next year he will publish a book on his research which focuses principally on a curious part of Hemingway’s life spent in London before and after he had witnessed the D-Day landings in June, 1944.

On D-Day, June 6, 1944, a landing craft just vacated by invasion troops points towards a fortified beach on the Normandy Coast. American soldiers wade to shore fighting heavy machine gun fire.

It’s a period O’Neill believes to have been largely overlooked and dismissed by Hemingway biographers and specialists but which he thinks is pivotal to an understanding of his life in the years after the war right up until he took his own life on July 2, 1961.

The international Hemingway Society and the trustees of the JFK Museum and Library agree and O’Neill’s work is already causing a frisson in the global Hemingway community and beyond. There have already been discussions with agents in London and New York and independent production companies are circling the project.

"I was also fascinated by the fact that the person who had sponsored him to come to London was Roald Dahl, who was then a spy with an outfit called the British Security Coordination, a forerunner of MI6."

The literary critic, biographer and author, Alan Taylor said: “Hemingway’s story has often been told but there are inevitably areas that remain relatively unexplored. His time in Britain during WWII as a person engaged in ‘priority war business’ is one such. It will be intriguing to see what Eamonn O’Neill, one of our best investigative journalists, uncovers in the Kennedy Museum’s archives.”

O’Neill has previously been reluctant to discuss much about his research – “I don’t want to tempt fate” – but it’s clear he’s unearthed a few uncut diamonds among the mountains of documents about Hemingway resting at the JFK Library.

“I’d always wondered why his American biographers had tended to skip over London,” said O’Neill. “Yet, he spent the best part of a year there before and after the D-Day landings and prior to re-settling in Cuba.

“It was a period that had always interested me. I’ve always wanted to get to the documents to discover what he thought about the events then swirling about him and what people had thought of him; his relationships and the way he was conducting himself.

“There was one intriguing letter in which Hemingway stated he felt he was suffering from shellshock, what we might now call PTSD and how he felt he had been damaged as a result. He also made reference to a war diary. Usually when Hemingway went to a war he produced books such as A Farewell to Arms and For Whom the Bell Tolls quite quickly afterwards.

“Yet, following WW2 he never actually got round to publishing a book for the best part of a decade – ‘Across the River and into the Trees’ - and that was about an elderly colonel wandering around Venice in a late-life love affair with a young woman who was rejuvenating him as he reflected on his wartime experiences.

“I was also fascinated by the fact that the person who had sponsored him to come to London was Roald Dahl, who was then a spy with an outfit called the British Security Coordination, a forerunner of MI6. They were essentially using Hemingway to provide positive stories about the RAF to the Americans on the eve of the Normandy landings.”

When Hemingway fetched up in London his marriage to Martha Gellhorn, the storied American novelist and war correspondent, was ending. He then encountered Mary Welsh to whom he proposed on their second date and who became his fourth wife.

“Hemingway began behaving erratically in London,” says O’Neill. “He was almost killed in a car crash in London, an event which led to reports of his death in the New York papers. He suffered terrible concussion and other serious injuries yet, in this state, he still endeavoured to witness the Normandy landings.”

The Scots academic now believes that Hemingway was seen as someone who, while producing some superb war reporting on the ground, had always tended to keep the good stuff back for his novels. “Writers such as Irwin Shaw and Norman Mailer were then seen as younger and more exciting, ironically similar to how Hemingway had been viewed 20 years earlier. And yet, at this point he was the world’s biggest earning author and a global brand thanks to the films of his books.”

O’Neill believes that academia and the publishing industry never really looked closely at the impact he had in London simply because no book immediately emerged from this period and also because the majority of those who have written about Hemingway are Americans.

“They tended to focus on him as an American either in France where he spent a lot of time as a young man and also in Italy and Africa. The London scene was seen as slightly unnerving; a wee bit dark and an episode best left alone. It was this though, that interested me.”

He believes that Hemingway’s reputation as a boulevardier and his brand (his name was used to market everything from air travel and furniture to stationery) often led to misconceptions and false assumptions about him.

He may have been emerging as one of America’s most important writers, but O’Neill believes he was also living the life of one of his own literary creations and that this sparked a measure of disdain in the academic and literary community: this and a simplicity in his prose that often rebuked more gilded and ornate forms.

“I love that Hemingway cited the Kansas City Star stylebook as his greatest influence. He also said that when you see an adjective kill it; to make your writing active; to use declarative sentences and to go easy on description.

"He was ferociously committed to his art, even when he was hitting the drink hard. He wrote 47 different endings for A Farewell to Arms and rose each day at dawn to write.”

“He was a very good writer of dialogue. He created pictures in his readers’ minds. He also dealt with subjects which were then considered taboo such as sex and abortion. He was never shy about describing violence.

“His style was deceptively simple, but those who tried to emulate this risked being lampooned by the Bad Hemingway Writing Competition in Miami: ‘I had a glass of wine. The wine was good’ sort of stuff.

“But he was ferociously committed to his art, even when he was hitting the drink hard. He wrote 47 different endings for A Farewell to Arms and rose each day at dawn to write.”

O’Neill was enchanted by Hemingway’s account of two meetings with JD Salinger, the reclusive writer of The Catcher in the Rye.

“Salinger was in the army and, following the invasion, Hemingway recalls a visit by him in Paris to ask for advice. And then again, some months later in the Battle of Hurtgen Forest on the Belgian/German border, an engagement reckoned to be one of the most vicious and merciless of the war.

“Hurtgen was known as Hell’s Forest. The Germans had mined the pine trees so that thousands of US infantry were getting killed by flying splinters. It was total carnage and Hemingway had gone there with the 22nd infantry division.

“He was sheltering in a hut when there was a knock on the door and there again stood this young writer, Salinger. The two men talked until dawn and Hemingway wrote about this in a way I found to be deeply moving.

“Here were two figures who were pivotal to the advancement of American letters. One is at the apex of his career, the most famous writer in the world. Then you have this kid who wants to be a writer and doesn’t yet know that he’s going to write those five books about Holden Caulfield’s family that will bring American literature to the cutting edge of post-modern writing.

“But there’s also a Monty Python aspect to it with the two of them discussing sentence-construction and the use of punctuation in the middle of this apocalypse. I felt it conveyed a hope for culture and decency even as the bombs were falling around them and the human race was being menaced by its greatest evil on this darkest of dark nights when both of them could have been killed in an instant.”

It’s seems entirely appropriate that a professor of journalism is chivvying out some hidden artefacts in the Hemingway antiquary. This giant of American letters may also be considered the secular patron saint of journalists, as much for his edgy and blistering lifestyle as for his breath-taking dispatches from the Italian campaign during WWI and the Spanish civil war. It’s his work, perhaps more than any other, which enchanted the dreams of generations of fledgling wordsmiths.

O’Neill agrees and then reflects how Hemingway has come to define the caravan routes of his own life. “I never thought that within a few years of discovering him I’d be going out to Sun Valley to visit his grave, or watching the bulls running in Pamplona, or that I’d walk through the streets he walked when he lived in Paris.

“I started to teach journalism 21 years ago and Hemingway’s work has featured often in my lectures; his war journalism; his fiction. The students all love him. I don’t really look upon him now as a colossus, but as a very human man who encountered the devil in all the conflicts he covered and maybe paid the price for it.”