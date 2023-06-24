A red kite was found near the A76 at Enterkinfoot between Thornhill and Sanquhar on June 5.

The protected bird, which was found around 12pm, was taken to a vet where it had to be put down due to the extent of its injuries.

It is illegal to kill predatory birds, with the animals being protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

Police Scotland confirmed officers had traced the man who had found the bird.

A statement added: "The protected bird of prey was discovered around 12pm on Monday, 5 June, 2023, and was taken to a vet where it was euthanised as its injuries were not survivable.

"We previously issued an appeal to trace the man who found the bird and can update that this person has since been traced."