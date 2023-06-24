The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning spanning across the whole east coast of the country.

The heavy downpours are expected to hit Orkney, the Highlands, Moray, and Aberdeenshire down to the east of the Scottish Borders between 1pm and 9pm.

It was described by the forecasters as an "organised line of thunderstorms".

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Thunderstorms across eastern parts of Scotland and England



Sunday 1300 – 2100



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/sJHwlSCxbD — Met Office (@metoffice) June 24, 2023

Some areas could face up to 40mm of rainfall in the span of one to two hours, but rainfall levels will vary across different areas.

Scots are also warned that the thunderstorms could also see large hail and strong gusty winds which pose an added hazard.

The poor weather conditions are expected to impact travel and there is a slight chance that it could also see power cuts.

A statement from the Met Office adds: "Whilst there remains some uncertainty in whether thunderstorms develop as cooler conditions follow from the west, there is a chance that an organised line of thunderstorms could develop across northern Britain during Sunday afternoon before clearing east into the North Sea during the evening.

"This is more likely to happen across eastern parts of the warning area including northeast England and eastern Scotland.

"Rainfall amounts will vary significantly, but some locations could see 30-40 mm in one-two hours. Frequent lightning, large hail (up to three cm in diameter) and strong, gusty winds will be additional hazards."