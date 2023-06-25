The Scottish police force is advising people to call 101 in the case of an emergency.

However, it has also urged Scots to "only call in an emergency for the time being" and to wait until the issue is resolved to make non-emergent calls which would usually be made by calling 101.

Due to a technical fault many 999 emergency calls are not connecting.



Until further notice, please call 101 in an emergency.



Please ONLY call in an emergency for the time being – wait until later to make 101 non-emergency calls. pic.twitter.com/8d7zNgmsuP — Police Scotland (@PoliceScotland) June 25, 2023

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has also said that "many calls" are not connecting through the 999 system.

SFRS issued three numbers that can be used in the case of a fire emergency in Scotland.

If the fire takes place in the north of Scotland, people should dial 01382 835804 while the replacement line for the east of the country is 0131 228 1367.

Those who live in the west of Scotland, can dial 01505 331661.

Some emergency services south of the border confirmed that the issue stemmed from a fault with BT.

A spokesperson for BT said in a statement: "Early this morning, we experienced a problem with the 999 service.

"The situation is fast-moving as we fix the problem and our back-up platform is now working - so people should call 999 as usual.

"We will provide updates as the issue is resolved."

However, Police Scotland reported its issue at just 9.30am.