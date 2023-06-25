The work by Rebel Bear depicts the famous statue with the duke himself replaced with a rat tipping its cone hat.

Rats have become somewhat of a signature for Banksy and frequently feature in his work.

Rebel Bear wrote on social media: "A tip of the hat to welcome the man himself Banksy coming to Glasgow.

"You helped pave the way for the bear's paws. Keep cantering on le commandant."

READ MORE: Why Banksy chose Glasgow: The traffic cone that signifies the city’s humour

Located on Argyle Street, the work is just minutes away from the Banksy exhibition.

World-renowned artist Banksy recently unveiled the event in Glasgow's Gallery of Modern Art (GoMA).

‘CUT & RUN’ marks the first time the artist showcased stencils used to create recognisable work across the globe.

In a gallery label for the show, Banksy makes the reason for choosing Glasgow’s GoMA to host it clear.

He names the traffic cone topped status as his "favourite work of art in the UK" - particularly because of the background of the historic figure's unusual hat.

The label reads: ‘Welcome. If nothing else, you’re going to see one masterpiece today - you just walked by it.

“For anyone who isn’t aware - the statue out the front has had a cone on its head continuously for the past 40 odd years. Despite the best efforts of the council and police, every time one is removed another takes its place.

“This might sound absurd and pretentious (just wait until you see the rest of the exhibition) but it’s my favourite work of art in the UK and the reason I’ve brought the show here.”

READ MORE: Banksy unveils Glasgow show spanning 25 years of iconic works

The Category A-listed statue of the Duke of Wellington on his favourite horse Copenhagen was sculpted by Italian artist Carlo Marochetti and erected in 1844.

However, the council took time to warm to the unusual accessory.

In 2013, Glasgow City Council was forced to withdraw plans to raise the statue’s plinth to over 6ft in an effort to "deter all but the most determined of vandals" following a public outcry.

The council claimed that the cost of removing the cone each time was £100.

It has become widely regarded as one of Glasgow’s most iconic landmarks - with the cone making an appearance on postcards of the city.

The Banksy exhibition spans work from 1988 to the present day with the artist labelling it ‘25 years card labour’.

The event was kept under wraps for two years with only a couple people in the know about the plans.