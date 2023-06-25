A man was hospitalised after an alleged assault on the city's Union Street around 7.10pm.

Just an hour and a half later, officers received reports of another 36-year-old man being assaulted. He did not sustain any injuries in the incident.

Four teenage boys, two aged 13 and one 15 and 16-year-old were arrested and charged in connection with the two incidents.

Another 15-year-old boy was also arrested and charged in connection with the incidents as well as for drug offences.

All of the youths will be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit.

Meanwhile, a 19-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incidents.

He has been released on an undertaking to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

Inspector John Lumsden, of the City Centre Community Policing Team, said: “Our enquiries into these incidents are ongoing and officers will continue to patrol these areas.

“We are aware of the effect anti-social behaviour has on the local community.

“Alongside our City Centre partners we are committed to encouraging people away from this kind of disorder, which will not be tolerated. We will take appropriate and robust action where incidents are reported and offenders identified.

“I encourage anyone with concerns about anti-social behaviour to contact Police on 101.”