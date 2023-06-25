Kevin Nisbet has been hailed for rejecting an extended lay-off to kick-start his Millwall career.
The Scotland striker was offered the chance to put his feet up for a bit longer after only bringing down the curtain on last season with a late substitute’s appearance in last Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Georgia.
New team-mates George Saville and Tom Bradshaw have been handed later return dates after being on international duty with Northern Ireland and Wales, respectively.
But Nisbet, who left Hibernian this month in a £2.2 million deal, is eager to get started with his move to the English Championship outfit and has told manager Gary Rowett he will report for duty on day one.
The Lions return for the start of pre-season training on Wednesday before flying out to Spain for a warm-weather camp next week.
Rowett said: “Most of the internationals will meet us out in Spain at our pre-season camp.
“He [Nisbet] wanted to come out a little bit earlier, so he will fly out straight away with the team, but probably get a few more extra days off [after that] than the others – because he hasn’t had much of a break.
“It’s great he came on and made another international appearance. It looked like a really interesting game and he’s part of a Scotland squad that are doing really, really well.
"Having won their first games in the Euro qualifiers, I’m sure it’s good to be a part of.
“He’ll come into our group full of confidence and try to hit the ground running. We look forward to working with him.”
