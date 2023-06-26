The boy slipped about 15ft from a ledge on rocks near Johnstone’s Hole, near Dunbar harbour wall, on Sunday evening.

Emergency services attended and the boy was put in a neck brace and stretchered on to a lifeboat.

The Dunbar lifeboat was called out at about 5.35pm by paramedics on scene and said the location was “tricky” and the tide was coming in.

Two crew members went ashore to assist medics and provided a neck brace for the boy.

Lifeboat helm Alan Blair said: “Owing to the tricky location of the casualty and the fact that we were dealing with an incoming tide; on the advice of the paramedics on scene, it was decided the safest option was to move the casualty by lifeboat to where he could be better assessed by medics.”

The lifeboat crew and Dunbar coastguard members used a stretcher to move the boy to the waiting lifeboat and he was handed over to a waiting ambulance at the harbour at 6.15pm.

Police, fire crews and North Berwick coastguard team were also in attendance.