The 31-year-old, who counts Hearts, Dunfermline, East Fife and Livingston among his former clubs, moves to Firhill on a free transfer after his Kilmarnock contract expired.

The attacker spent around a year on the sidelines at Rugby Park after sustaining a foot injury in January 2022 and that issue was aggravated during pre-season last term, meaning Robinson missed the first half of the campaign.

He made 19 appearances in total for Derek McInnes’ side last term, scoring two goals, and will be looking to force himself into the first-team picture at Thistle.

Doolan told the club’s website: “When I knew of Scott’s availability, he was a player that I was keen to add to the squad as quickly as possible.

“He has experience of getting out of this league and is a proven winner as demonstrated throughout his career.

The first new signing of the Doolan era.



We are excited to announce the signing of Scott Robinson on a two year deal, subject to SFA clearance.



Scott will wear the number 17 shirt during his time at Firhill. — Partick Thistle FC (@PartickThistle) June 26, 2023

“He’s a hard worker and he has a great attitude so I think he’ll fit in well alongside the other attacking players we have at the club.

“He can play in a number of positions in our team and I see him as a key part of what we are looking to achieve this season.”

Robinson is Doolan’s first summer signing but supporters will not have long to wait for a second to be announced with Wasiri Williams close to agreeing terms with the cinch Championship club.

The centre-back played in the English non-league before joining Swansea City last summer and spent the second half of last season on loan at Dundalk in the League of Ireland, making 12 appearances.

Robinson brings some more firepower to Doolan’s squad – something that was required after Danny Mullen was released earlier this month – and the 31-year-old will challenge Brian Graham, who recently signed a contract extension at Firhill, and Anton Dowds for the sole striking berth in the Jags’ starting XI.

Williams’ imminent arrival helps to flesh out a defence that is in sore need of reinforcement after centre-halves Darren Brownlie and Kevin Holt departed Firhill when their contracts expired earlier this month, and further options are required at full-back after Lee Hodson’s loan spell concluded.