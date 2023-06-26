The legendary manager sadly died on Monday having been in hospital through illness.

A statement from his family read: “Craig died peacefully today after a short illness in University Hospital, Ayr, surrounded by close family members.

“The family wish to express their deep appreciation of the outstanding care and attention provided by hospital staff and the countless messages of support and sympathy from friends and colleagues.

“At this particularly sad time the family now requests that their privacy is respected during the grieving process.”

Glasgow-born Brown holds the title of longest-serving Scotland manager having led the national team to Euro 1996 and the 1998 World Cup in a nine-year spell.

Brown started in management at Clyde where he remained between 1977 and 1986 before spending seven years at the helm of the Scotland under-21 side.

Following his time in charge of the national team, Brown went on to manage Preston North End, Motherwell, and Aberdeen.

Brown was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the 1999 Birthday Honours list for his services to football.

He was inducted into the Scottish Football Hall of Fame in 2010.

A Scotland national team tribute read: "A true Scotland legend.

"Our thoughts are with Craig’s loved ones at this sad time."

Former club Clyde paid tribute to Brown, posting on social media: "Everyone at Clyde is incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of our former manager Craig Brown.

"Craig took charge of 409 games from 1977 to 1986 and won Second Division championship twice with the Bully Wee.

"Our thoughts are with Craig’s family and friends at this sad time."

Motherwell FC added: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former manager Craig Brown.

"The thoughts and condolences of everyone at Motherwell FC are with Craig’s family and close friends at this very sad time."

💙 "I'm the luckiest guy in Scottish football, I mean it sincerely. I will always be indebted to everyone."



A look back at the career of the legendary Craig Brown, in his own words, after he sadly died at the age of 82. pic.twitter.com/21jOgYEMLL — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) June 26, 2023

An Aberdeen tribute read: "Everyone at Aberdeen FC is heartbroken by the loss of our beloved former manager, director and club ambassador, Craig Brown.

"A dear friend to us all, Craig will be sorely missed and our love and condolences are with his family at this terribly sad time."

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack added: “Since 2010 Craig performed the roles of manager, director, and ambassador at Aberdeen FC.

“Craig was a friend to all of us at the club, and a mentor and confidante to many.

“He was one of those rare individuals who was not only effective at what he did but universally loved by all who got to know him. A gentleman who loved his family, friends, and football.

"Personally, I’ll always be grateful for the support and encouragement he gave me as chairman, and I’ll miss his legendary stories that made all of us laugh.

“Sincere condolences to his family and friends from everyone at Aberdeen FC.”

And Stewart Milne - who hired Brown as manager in 2010 - said: “Craig was a very special individual. He always had time for people and if there was any way in which he could help them inevitably he was there with an abundance of support and guidance.

“I very much enjoyed working with him, first as a manager, then as a board member, and in recent years as an ambassador for the club. One thing is for certain, AFC could not have had a better ambassador than Craig.

“During our time working together Craig become a close friend. He always had a story or two to tell, and I often became the butt of some of these stories, but he always meant it in a friendly way, I think!

“Craig was a successful manager of Scotland, and a number of top clubs and he will be remembered in a very positive light by thousands. He will be sadly missed by many, and I feel grateful that he played such an important part in my life.”

Rangers, where Brown began his professional career, posted: "Rangers are saddened to hear of the death of former player and Scotland manager, Craig Brown, at the age of 82.

"Best known for his time in charge of the @ScotlandNT from 1993 to 2001, Brown’s playing career began at Ibrox.

"The thoughts of everyone at Rangers are with his family at this difficult time."

A Celtic social media post read: "Everyone at Celtic FC is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former Scotland Manager, Craig Brown.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time. RIP Craig."

A Hearts statement read: "Everyone at Heart of Midlothian Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Scotland manager Craig Brown.

"Our thoughts are with Craig's family, friends and colleagues at this sad time."

Dundee FC - where Brown won the Scottish League title - stated: "Everyone at the club are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former player Craig Brown, aged 82.

"The thoughts of everyone at the Kilmac Stadium are with Craig’s family and friends at this very sad time."

First Minister Humza Yousaf said: "A towering figure of the Scottish game, Craig Brown & the Scotland team he managed gave us many good memories over the years.

"You would be hard pressed to find a man who loved Scotland as passionately as he did.

"My thoughts with his family & friends at this sad time."

Brown began his footballing career as a youth player at Kilmarnock Amateurs before going professional at Rangers in 1957.

He had loan spells at Coltness United and Dundee before moving to Dens Park permanently in 1961.

Brown also counts Falkirk in his former clubs before moving into management with his career cruelly cut short through knee injuries.