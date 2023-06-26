Andy Murray will warm up for Wimbledon with a match against rising star Holger Rune at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at Hurlingham on Wednesday.
The two-time former Wimbledon champion has opted for some extra match play following his first-round exit to Alex De Minaur at Queen’s Club last week.
World No.6 Rune, 20, reached the semi-finals of the cinch Championships before also losing to De Minaur and should provide strong opposition for Murray at the exhibition event.
Hurlingham frequently attracts the world’s best players and will also host world No.1 Carlos Alcaraz, top British player Cameron Norrie and defending Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic.
The Serbian, who will bid to equal Roger Federer’s tally of eight titles at the All England Club, faces exciting American star Frances Tiafoe on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Murray has revealed he has a plan for how he would like to retire from tennis but reassured fans it will not be for a while yet.
The two-time Wimbledon champion turned 36 in May and is continuing to defy expectations of what can be achieved with a metal hip.
While Novak Djokovic is as dominant as ever, Murray has seen one of his other big rivals, Roger Federer, bow out, and Rafael Nadal announced his intention to call it a day after a final tilt next year.
Murray had a taste of retirement during his battle to recover from his hip problems, and he said: “That’s an experience I went through where I didn’t know if I was going to be able to play again.
“So I certainly don’t want to put myself in that position – I want to finish my career on the tennis court. It’s something I have an idea about when it is I would like to stop and a plan for that – certainly nothing immediate.”
