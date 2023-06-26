Scotland may still rotate their starting line-up for the Sri Lanka tie but not entirely through choice. The sickness bug that has seen heavy-hitter George Munsey confined to his hotel room for several days has also wiped out several others who may be given some additional time to recover. That Brandon McMullen was able to compile a match-winning century against Oman just days after literally running off the field to the toilet makes the all-rounder’s achievements seem all the more impressive.

Scotland are pencilled in to face the West Indies in their opening Super Six contest on Saturday and interim head coach Doug Watson expects to have a full squad to choose from at that point, including Munsey.

“We’ve had a few floored with it unfortunately,” said Watson. “A couple of guys have gone down with stomach bugs, although not as serious as George who went down really badly with a mixture of that and a bit of flu. Maybe the travel got to him as well.

“It has gone through the camp a little bit and the guys have been taking some meds. Brandon McMullen the other day when he got his five-for against Ireland, as soon as he bowled the fifth over he had to sprint off to go to the bathroom and spend a lot of time on the toilet.

“Luckily our manager Kenny [Crichton] is making sure our guys are getting their meds and keeping everyone well hydrated. We moved Brandon out of George’s room just to make sure he didn’t get sick. So we’re doing as much as we can to keep everyone 100 percent fit.

“I think when we get to the Super Six everyone should be 100 percent and available for selection. George is going to have a small practice, a 10-minute hit just to get out of the hotel room as he’s been cooped up for four days. Just to do something low key to build up his work ethic leading into the next games.”

Scotland have performed well so far to record victories over Ireland, the UAE and Oman but it will only get harder from here on in, with Sri Lanka, West Indies, Zimbabwe and the Netherlands to come. With only two teams making it through to the World Cup in India, there is no room for error.

“It’s a brutal world,” added Watson. “We saw Ireland getting knocked out and you have to feel for them. That’s how the game is. At Associate level you keep winning and you keep moving up and get the opportunity to potentially play at a World Cup. That’s where this group have been so good.

“They’re quite level and don’t get too high when we’re winning or too low when we’re losing. It’s about trying to stay constant and really focused on the next game and putting all our energy into that.

“We’ve always got pressure because we want to win and perform for Scotland. But the pressure is probably more on the other guys now because we can play with freedom. It’s a wonderful opportunity to play against some of the best teams in the world. West Indies and Sri Lanka have won major international events in the past. And we’ve seen the form of Zimbabwe.

“They just blasted 408 against the USA with one of their players making 174 so they’re in great form in their home country. So it’s a great opportunity and the next four games will be awesome.”

Watson was coy about the possibility of him extending his short-term contract beyond the end of July.

“I am loving my role and blessed to have this opportunity,” he added. “I’m due to head back to Auckland on July 21 after the T20 World Cup qualifiers and back to work then.

“The most important thing is getting through these qualifiers and hopefully qualify for the World Cup. That would be right up there with the best moments [in my career]. It would be helluva exciting for this group. They’re a passionate bunch, led by Richie Berrington who’s a wonderful man and an outstanding leader with a calm presence. The way that he talks and acts around the team is awesome.

“It has been fantastic working with this group of guys and we as a staff are very proud of how they have performed. We’re looking forward to the Sri Lanka game and will then take it from there.”