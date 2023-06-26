Brown is the last man to lead Scotland to a World Cup finals, taking the team in France 25 years ago.

A statement from the Brown family read: "Craig died peacefully today after a short illness in University Hospital, Ayr, surrounded by close family members.

"The family wish to express their deep appreciation of the outstanding care and attention provided by hospital staff and the countless messages of support and sympathy from friends and colleagues.

"At this particularly sad time the family now requests that their privacy is respected during the grieving process."

Here we take a look back at Brown's life by the year.

1940: Born July 1 in Hamilton.

1957: Signs for Rangers.

1958: Farmed out on loan to junior outfit Coltness United.

1960: Moves to Dundee initially on loan before move is made permanent the following year for an £8,000 fee.

1962; Plays nine games and helps Dundee win the title.

1964: Releases a single as part of 'Hammy and the Hamsters' group he joined with Dundee teammates Alex Hamilton, Andy Penman, Alex Stuart, Hugh Robertson and Kenny Cameron.

1965: Moves to Falkirk for £6,000 after injury restricts his appearances for Dundee. He was Bob Shankly's first signing for Dundee and the last player he sold.

1971: Retires after five knee operations.

1974: Joins Motherwell as assistant manager.

1977: Appointed Clyde boss.

1978: Wins Second Division title in first season as manager.

1982; Wins Second Division title again after relegation in 1980.

1986: Joins SFA as assistant technical director and is named Scotland No.2. He was in charge of the Bully Wee for 409 matches in total.

1989: Coaches Scotland Under-16s to World Cup Final after beating Luis Figo's Portugal at a 29,000 sold-out Tynecastle in the semi-final. Loses to Saudi Arabia in final.

1993: Takes over as Scotland manager after a spell in caretaker charge, after being assistant to Andy Roxburgh.

1996: Leads Scotland to Euro 96, after finishing as one of the best-placed runners-up. After an encouraging draw with the Netherlands, Scotland lose 2-0 at Wembley to England and a 1-0 win over Switzerland is not enough because of results elsewhere.

1998: Takes Scotland to World Cup and opens tournament with a defeat to Brazil in Paris. A draw with Norway in Bordeaux is followed by a dismal 3-0 loss to Morocco in St Etienne.

1999: Scotland lose to England in Euro 2000 play-off when a 1-0 win at Wembley can't overturn a 2-0 loss at Hampden.

2001: Resigns as Scotland boss after failure to reach 2002 World Cup. Won 32 of his 70 games in charge.

2002: Takes over as Preston boss and spends two years there.

2004: Quits as Deepdale boss after poor start to the season.

2005: Take on an advisory role at Fulham.

2006: Hired by Derby as football consultant to boss Billy Davies.

2009: Named Motherwell manager at the age of 69 after the sacking of Jim Gannon. Guides Well to a top six spot.

2010: Appointed Aberdeen manager where he and No.2 Archie Knox initially announced they were staying at Fir Park before changing their minds after a second approach was made.Saves Aberdeen, who were in bottom place when he joined, from relegation.

2013: Announces retirement at the age of 72 with Derek McInnes replacing him and joins the Pittodrie board as a non-executive director.

2023:Passes away at the age of 82.