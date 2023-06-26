The Australian winger has been out since the end of October after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

The injury required surgery and he’s since been working hard with the club’s physical and medical department to return in the best possible shape.

After putting in extra time over the summer, Boyle is close to a full return to training after going through a thorough testing programme last week.

When speaking to Sky Sports News at the 24-hr Football Challenge, Hibernian manager Lee Johnson said: “We’re pulling the reins on him at the moment, but he’s champing at the bit to get going in full training.

“With an injury like that, every week or couple of weeks reduces the percentile of a reoccurrence of the injury. So given the stage of the season, we feel we can build him up.

“It would be fantastic if we could see him fully fit, without protection for the start of the season. Potentially a couple of weeks before.”

Meanwhile, Johnson is looking forward to working with Jojo Wollacott again after signing the Ghana international goalkeeper from Charlton on a three-year deal.

The 26-year-old has joined the Easter Road club for an undisclosed fee and will compete with veteran David Marshall following the departure of Kevin Dabrowski, who was released at the end of last season.

Johnson was manager of Bristol City while Wollacott was trying to break into the first team at Ashton Gate after coming through the academy.

After being unable to establish himself at City, the keeper joined Swindon, where he was number one throughout the 2021-22 season before moving on to Charlton last summer.

Wollacott, who has earned 11 caps for Ghana since his debut in October 2021, made 20 appearances for the Addicks last term and will now continue his career in the cinch Premiership.

“We’re delighted to bring Jojo to the club and I’m looking forward to working with him again,” Johnson told Hibs’ website.

“He’s a player I’ve known for some time and it’s great to see that he’s starting to fulfil his potential. He now has over 100 games under his belt and has played on the international stage with Ghana.

“He’s an athletic, brave and confident goalkeeper, and with big competitions coming up it’s important we’re strong in the goalkeeping department.”