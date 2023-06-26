The King and Queen will attend an event in the capital next week in a “historic occasion” to mark their coronation.

Charles will be presented with the Honours of Scotland – the oldest crown jewels in Britain – at a national service of thanksgiving at St Giles’ Cathedral on Wednesday, July 5, as part of Royal Week.

Ahead of the event, Edinburgh City Council took to Twitter to advise of the likelihood of disruption.

READ MORE: Staff to strike at University of Stirling in response to 50 per cent pay cut

The council tweeted: “Ceremonial events are taking place in Edinburgh on Wed 5 July to mark the Coronation of King Charles III. We're expecting disruption to some services in the city centre, incl. public transport, parking & road closures.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland, will also be in attendance.

A people’s procession of around 100 community groups will collect the honours from Edinburgh Castle.

Ceremonial events are taking place in Edinburgh on Wed 5 July to mark the Coronation of King Charles III. We're expecting disruption to some services in the city centre, incl. public transport, parking & road closures. Find out more so you can plan ahead https://t.co/VMd0dU8iDA pic.twitter.com/AOTZIDc28a — The City of Edinburgh Council (@Edinburgh_CC) June 26, 2023

The procession will be escorted to the cathedral by the Royal Regiment of Scotland and its Shetland pony mascot Corporal Cruachan IV, supported by cadet musicians from the combined cadet force pipes and drums.

Meanwhile, a royal procession will travel from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to the cathedral, with the public lining the Royal Mile to view both processions.

A 21-gun salute will fire from Edinburgh Castle at the end of the St Giles’ service.

The Stone of Destiny will be in the cathedral during the service, and there will also be a fly-past by the Red Arrows following the event.