Edinburgh residents are being warned of disruption “to some services” as ceremonial events take place to mark the coronation.
The King and Queen will attend an event in the capital next week in a “historic occasion” to mark their coronation.
Charles will be presented with the Honours of Scotland – the oldest crown jewels in Britain – at a national service of thanksgiving at St Giles’ Cathedral on Wednesday, July 5, as part of Royal Week.
Ahead of the event, Edinburgh City Council took to Twitter to advise of the likelihood of disruption.
READ MORE: Staff to strike at University of Stirling in response to 50 per cent pay cut
The council tweeted: “Ceremonial events are taking place in Edinburgh on Wed 5 July to mark the Coronation of King Charles III. We're expecting disruption to some services in the city centre, incl. public transport, parking & road closures.”
The Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland, will also be in attendance.
A people’s procession of around 100 community groups will collect the honours from Edinburgh Castle.
Ceremonial events are taking place in Edinburgh on Wed 5 July to mark the Coronation of King Charles III. We're expecting disruption to some services in the city centre, incl. public transport, parking & road closures. Find out more so you can plan ahead https://t.co/VMd0dU8iDA pic.twitter.com/AOTZIDc28a— The City of Edinburgh Council (@Edinburgh_CC) June 26, 2023
The procession will be escorted to the cathedral by the Royal Regiment of Scotland and its Shetland pony mascot Corporal Cruachan IV, supported by cadet musicians from the combined cadet force pipes and drums.
Meanwhile, a royal procession will travel from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to the cathedral, with the public lining the Royal Mile to view both processions.
A 21-gun salute will fire from Edinburgh Castle at the end of the St Giles’ service.
The Stone of Destiny will be in the cathedral during the service, and there will also be a fly-past by the Red Arrows following the event.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here