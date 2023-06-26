The incident happened around 9pm on Sunday at the cross road junction of North Street with its junction with Berkeley Street and Bath Street.

The 24-year-old male cyclist was taken to the city's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

The road was closed while crash investigations were carried out and reopened around 5am on Monday morning.

Sergeant Chris Hoggans said: “I am appealing for anyone with information regarding this incident to contact us. In particular, I am appealing to members of the public who assisted the cyclist following the incident, and anyone who may been in the area at the time.

“In addition, I would ask any motorists particularly with dash-cams who were in and around that area to check the footage as it may have captured footage that could assist our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3871 of 25 June, 2023.