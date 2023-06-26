The 31-year-old was officially unveiled as Kris Doolan’s first signing of the summer yesterday after putting pen to paper on a two-year deal at the Glasgow club, with former Swansea centre-half Wasiri Williams following suit a couple of hours later as the Jags’ pre-season recruitment got underway.

Robinson spent around a year on the sidelines at Kilmarnock after sustaining a foot injury in January 2022 and that issue was aggravated during pre-season last term, meaning Robinson missed the first half of the campaign.

Now that he has a new employer, the centre-forward is looking forward to showing what he can do with a sustained run in the team and he insists that as soon as he became aware of the interest from Thistle, there was nowhere else he would prefer to be.

“It’s great to be joining a club like Partick Thistle,” said Robinson, speaking as Thistle announced a three-year stadium naming rights deal that will see the ground renamed as the Wyre Stadium At Firhill.

“I came back from my holiday in Gran Canaria on Friday and it was straight into it on Monday. I was getting calls about the move on my holiday but it all happened so quickly.

“As soon as the gaffer knew I was available and I knew Thistle wanted me, I wanted it done. I gave the gaffer my word I was signing, so anything else I wasn’t interested in them.

“You want to feel wanted as a player and to show faith in you. I want to repay that to the gaffer this season and do well for the club and get it back to where I think it belongs in the top flight.

“If I could have picked a club it would have been here. I always enjoyed playing here, it is a great pitch, stadium and a club. They were so unlucky last season and hopefully we can go one better this year.

“The last few years have been tough for me but it is part and parcel of football. I thought I would be out for weeks and that turned into months and then almost a year. At one point I didn’t think I would have to quit playing.

“I damaged my foot, then I came back but I tore it again and then I was at a dead end. We then spoke to some specialists who said the procedure would work and thankfully I haven’t had any pain in my foot since them

“It was hard at the time but to get back playing is amazing. Did I worry that clubs wouldn’t give me a chance due to the injury? Some clubs might look at it that way.

“If I had only played for a month or so then fine but I have been back since the World Cup and proved my fitness. Now to continue my career at Partick, who have massive ambitions, is brilliant.

“I’ve not had a run of games since before my injury and I can’t wait for that.”

Like many neutral observers, Robinson was left impressed by the swashbuckling football employed by Doolan during the Jags’ run in the play-offs. He watched on as opponent after opponent was brushed aside in emphatic fashion, and the former Hearts, Dunfermline, East Fife and Livingston forward decided to get in on the act.

“As soon as the manager spoke to me he said they would play the same way [as they did in he play-offs] and that was great to hear,” he explained. “I was so impressed with them in the play-offs and they were so unlucky not to go up.

“They were the form team and playing some amazing stuff, but it came down to penalties. Hopefully we can do it this year.

“I would love to be a Premiership player again. I have a lot of desire and I am determined to do well here. I love football and I will play part-time or with my mates as long as I can.

“I want to do well for Partick and I think you saw the backing they had in the play-offs from the fans and they deserve to be in the Premiership.”

There will be a few familiar faces in the dressing room, too, that should help Robinson ease into his new surroundings.

He added: “As soon as I knew Brian [Graham] was staying, Stuart Bannigan as well, [that helped me make up my mind]. I know Stevie Lawless and Jack McMillan from Livi. We have a really good team and if boys stay fit, I think we can have a real go at it.

“Dundee United have the big budget and everyone will fancy them, and rightly so. The pressure is on them for that, but I can’t see why we can’t make the play-offs at least.

“We will set targets and take it game by game and hopefully we can get off to a good start. I am looking forward to the fixtures coming out and see what the future holds.”