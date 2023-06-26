Like the character in the Woody Allen film, Brown held a central role in events and enjoyed a profound interaction with the leading players of the day. The original Zelig was an observer of US history while Brown was a committed participant in the unfolding drama of Scottish football in the second half of the 20th century and into the 21st.

His pawky self-deprecation and gentle humour could not disguise his outstanding, serious qualities as a coach and, indeed, as a man. His football journey began in the years after the Second World War and he played in Scottish schools sides alongside the likes of Billy McNeill and Alex Ferguson, before graduating to a Dundee side that won the league and reached the semi-finals of the European Cup.

Brown, a fine wing half whose career was destroyed by injury, thus played alongside a member of the Famous Five (Gordon Smith was a star of that Dundee team) and then lived long enough to appear on stage last month at the Scottish player union awards with Charlie Reilly, a 21-year who has signed for Dee from Albion Rovers.

This shows the span of Brown’s eminence but it can only hint at its depth. Despite the praise bestowed upon him, despite his induction to the Scottish Football Museum hall of fame, there remains a niggling feeling that Brown has remained undervalued at large. This was not the case in the rarefied heights of football. The greats of Scottish football respected him. There is no higher praise.

Indeed, Alex Ferguson recruited him for the 1986 World Cup campaign and remained a close and trusted friend. Walter Smith and Archie Knox were both mates and sometime colleagues.

A sober assessment of Brown proclaims his significance. As an assistant to Andy Roxburgh, he was far ahead of his time in tactical plans, sport science and recovery. He reinforced this reputation when he became head coach. This is schemer who took Scotland to the World Cup finals in 1998 and saw his side beaten only narrowly by a Brazil team who lost the final to a France side inspired by Zinedine Zidane.

This match serves as a fine example of Brown’s skills. He was in essence a manager. That is, at Clyde, Preston, Motherwell, Aberdeen and, indeed, Scotland, he never had vast resources to deploy in pursuit of results. Rather, he had to conform to reality and use his squad to an optimum efficiency.

Thus he asked Bobby Robson, who had managed the original Ronaldo at PSV Eindhoven, how he could stop the great Brazilian. The answer was that he couldn’t. Brown thus concentrated on stopping the supply chain to the striker and came up with a game plan that rendered the greatest striker of his age largely impotent.

This clever, practical approach was adopted in all his jobs and he consistently repeated a pattern of success. His reputation has rightly grown since France 98.

A qualification drought has concentrated the minds on the excellence of Brown even if it may take his passing to emphasise his true worth to a younger generation or those on the periphery of the game.

Brown, too, was a wonderful character. He was never far away from football or football people, delighting in the chat and the company. He was a regular member at the regular convention of fitba’ brains at Jim McSherry’s pub in Ayr. He was also a convivial and generous contributor to the wider world. Many a budding sports author or podcast host would marvel at his willingness to engage. He was open, insightful and entertaining with the wider press.

Brown was simply a delight to speak with, listen to and have in one’s company. He was the acme of humility. He had a firm grasp of his capabilities but never proclaimed them loudly. After all, they spoke for himself.

He would rather discuss wider issues, including politics and literature. He came from a background in education and, in many senses, always remained a teacher. His lessons were delivered with an enviable articulacy but no one should believe he was an “easy touch”. He survived and, indeed, prospered in Scottish football when it was at its most primal. He did not invite confrontation but he never took a step back from it.

He loved the football world and the gossip that was its very oxygen. He revelled in the anecdote. He created a few himself. He and his assistant, Archie Knox, once watched dumbfounded as their Motherwell side lost six goals to Hibernian in 2010 but scored late on to achieve a 6-6 draw. Asked later for his verdict, Brown replied: “Aye, I coached the attack and Archie coached our defence.’ This was obviously said in jest but revealed his quick wit was not restricted to tactical tinkering.

Scottish football has lost one of its seemingly eternal pillars. The game will feel his absence sorely as he was a quiet, wise counsel to many.

His family and circle of friends will grieve profoundly. He was the quintessential "fitba" man. He was also, in the Scottish vernacular, simply some man.