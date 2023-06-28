The story of Kemar Roofe's Rangers career has been a tale of mixed fortunes. The highs have brought success and silverware but those times are the breaks in the dark clouds that have so often followed him during his time at Ibrox.
On his day, Roofe is not just one of the most potent, accomplished strikers at Rangers, but one of the finest in the country. That is in the past, though, and his future now hinges on whether supporters are willing to forgive and forget his recent troubles and give the Jamaican another chance to play a part this term.
Roofe is now in the final year of the contract that he signed when he completed his move from Anderlecht. It is, then, a case of now or never as Michael Beale approaches decision time over the striker's place in his plans.
SEASON 20/21
Games: 36
Goals: 18
Roofe arrived at Ibrox with a sizeable pricetag on his head and the weight of expectation on his shoulders. He handled that pressure with relative ease and looked like the kind of signing that would give Rangers value for a fee in the region of £4million.
He was an integral, influential part of Steven Gerrard's side as title 55 was won and new heroes were crowned.
The forward still had his injury issues, though, and calf and thigh problems restricted his appearances as the risk backfired at times for Rangers.
The wonder goal in Liege stands out as one of the finest moments of his career and was proof of his technical ability and his vision. Like Gerrard's side, his European run came to a premature end, however, and the red card against Slavia Prague - after a high boot caught keeper Ondrej Kolar in the face - courted controversy in the Czech Republic.
SEASON 21/22
Games: 41
Goals: 17
Three strikes in his first two appearances of the campaign offered encouraging signs. Goals would follow intermittently, but so ultimately would the appearances in a season that saw Roofe return to the international fold and score in the win over Honduras in October.
The availability of Roofe became a pressing issue in the build up to the Europa League final.
In the end, he was only deemed fit enough to come off the bench for the final three minutes of the shoot-out defeat and he missed the Scottish Cup win over Hearts a couple of days later.
It was to prove a season of what might have been for Rangers and for Roofe and the frustration and disappointment would surely have played on the mind of the former Leeds United star. The second term was not the follow up to the first many believed it would be, for a variety of reasons.
SEASON 22/23
Games: 6
Goals: 2
Season three was a write-off for Roofe as he had to watch on from the stands while Rangers toiled under Giovanni van Bronckhorst and then came up short following Beale's return to Ibrox.
His first match minutes didn't come until the games with Dundee and Livingston in October and they proved to be his final ones until January.
He came off the bench to score the winner in the League Cup semi-final against Aberdeen but was then crocked minutes later as a shoulder injury ruled him out once again and he missed both of the season-defining matches against Celtic at Hampden.
A strike away to Livingston proved to be his last goal and game of the campaign as he was restricted to just half-a-dozen outings over the course. Surgery on his hip soon followed and supporters began asking serious questions about his robustness after months on the Auchenhowie treatment table.
