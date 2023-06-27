This comes after the star played at Glastonbury where he struggled with his voice, relying on fans to help him through with their singing.

At the end of the show, he revealed to fans that he would be taking a break from touring to focus on his mental health.

He told fans: “I wanted to come back and do Glastonbury because it’s obviously so incredible so I just want to thank you all for coming out. I was scared but you’ve really made me feel at ease so thank you very much for that.”

Adding that he would be taking a break and that fans might not see him for the rest of the year.

Lewis Capaldi cancels all UK gigs after struggling through Glastonbury show

The news was confirmed on social media when Lewis Capaldi released a statement saying: “First of all, thank you to Glastonbury for having me, for singing along when I needed it and for all the amazing messages afterwards. It really does mean the world.

“The fact that this probably won’t come as a surprise doesn’t make it any easier to write, but I’m very sorry to let you know I’m going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future.

“I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I’d hoped three weeks away would sort me out. But the truth is I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.

almost 4 years to the day since my first album came out.. I’m so happy that ‘broken by desire to be heavenly sent’ is finally yours!!! 🎉



i hope you love it as much as I do ❤️ x



listen here ➡️ https://t.co/WmazhGNoFI pic.twitter.com/CCXRpgU3A6 — Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) May 18, 2023

“I know I’m incredibly fortunate to be able to take some time out when others can’t and I’d like to thank my amazing family, friends, team, medical professionals and all of you who’ve been so supportive every step of the way through the good times and even more so during this past year when I’ve needed it more than ever.

“I’m so incredibly sorry to everyone who had planned to come to a show before the end of the year but I need to feel well to perform at the standard you all deserve. Playing for you every night is all I’ve ever dreamed of so this has been the most difficult decision of my life. I’ll be back as soon as I possible can.

“All my love, always, Lewis x.”

Royal Highland Showgrounds in Edinburgh breaks silence after Lewis Capaldi cancels all 2023 shows

Of the cancellation of the Edinburgh gigs, which were supposed to be taking place on August 30 and September 1, the Royal Highland Showgrounds said: "Sadly Lewis’ concert will not be going ahead at the end of august/sept at the Royal Highland Centre.

"Tickets will be automatically refunded through TicketMaster. For any queries please email hello@dfconcerts.co.uk.

"We wish @lewiscapaldi all the best in his recovery."

All other UK tour dates have been cancelled for 2023.