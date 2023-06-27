With demand on the rise over the summer holiday period, the majority of Scots are opting to enjoy short-haul beach breaks, with 77% of bookings made by Scottish holidaymakers being in coastal destinations.

Short-haul city breaks have been crowned the second most popular choice for Scots this summer, with 13% of packages booked were near cities, as holidaymakers look to explore vibrant destinations and indulge in new cultural experiences.

READ MORE: Quarter of Scots homes face targeted council tax hikes in 'brutal' plan

The Canary Islands took the top spot for the most popular destination booked by Scottish holidaymakers for this summer, with mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands rounding out the top three most sought-after locations.

The Greek Islands and Turkey complete the top five.

Portugal featured sixth on the list, and Italy’s architecture and food scene proved to be popular among Scots with it taking seventh place.

Portugal is among the favourite destinations for Scots

The remaining destinations in the top 10 summer hotspots for Scots include France, Morocco, and Holland.

Notably, both France and Morocco have also witnessed the greatest increase in bookings, with France up by 119% in January 2023 vs. January 2020, while Morocco saw an increase of 91% during the same period.

Al Murray, Chief Marketing Officer of loveholidays, said: “Spain is a clear winner for Scots this summer, with the Canary Islands, mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands the three most popular destinations for those heading abroad."