Emergency services were called to Cowcaddens station around midday to assist a male casualty who had his leg trapped between the train and the station.

Services on the Outer Circle were suspended for around 45 minutes while ambulance and fire crews attended the scene.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that the man suffered minor injuries and was transferred to the hospital by the ambulance crews.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "At 12.00pm on Tuesday, 27 June, Operations Control mobilised three appliances to Cowcaddens Subway Station to assist in extricating a male adult casualty who had his leg trapped between the train and the platform”.

“The casualty with minor injuries was transferred to hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service and crews left the scene at 12.43pm".