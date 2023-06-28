Historically, families arriving in Uganda who were forced to leave their homeland were given a plot of land that they could farm on.

They had access to healthcare and education and were free to come and go from refugee camps.

However, the east African country has become a victim of its own success, according to a Scots charity leader.

Numbers have swelled due to the country being considered a good place for refugees to be placed and camps are overflowing.

There has been a steady reduction in funding for aid but in September, cash to support around 1.5million refugees from the UN's world food programme will come to a complete end.

The situation is already grave, with refugees surviving on the equivalent of around $3.40 a month, but the country, which is battling drought, is facing a full-scale humanitarian crisis come winter.

READ MORE: Afghan refugee waiting 82 weeks for a home in Scottish bridging hotel

"Uganda has typically been regarded as a very good host for refugees," says Ruth Jack, 49, who is Country Director of Mission Aviation Fellowship’s [MAF] humanitarian air service in Uganda, which transports relief workers, doctors, food and medicines.

"I've travelled around the world, I've been in other refugee camps. They can sometimes be a bit like a prison camp, which is horrendous, guarded by tanks and people aren't allowed to leave.

READ MORE: Titan tragedy raising uncomfortable questions over our reaction to tragedy

"But in Uganda the refugees are treated very well.

"Every refugee is given a plot of land they can farm on. They have access to healthcare and education, they are free to come and go.

"So for many years Uganda has been a model for how you treat refugees and largely that's been true.

"The problem is that Uganda is now the victim of its own success.

"Because for years, the UN and the WFP, the people who provide the main bulk of funding for refugees have considered that Uganda is a good place for refugees to be, they have thought, we don't really need to worry about Uganda too much.

"What that has meant is that over the past two to three years there has been a steady reduction in the amount of money coming to Uganda, which has been siphoned off to other places that absolutely need it."

READ MORE: Asylum seekers now expected to share hotel rooms despite prison protest

Refugees are now living on 28% of the full ration that they should be getting, said the charity leader, who has been in Uganda for a year and spoke to The Herald on a brief return trip to her home in Glasgow.

"What that means is a small bag of rice, a small bag of beans and some oil and salt and about $3.40 in cash. That's for a month.

"Come September the money from the WFP and the UN runs out entirely.

"There is not another cent or penny to give to another refugee in terms of food or cash.

"If you can imagine, 1.5 refugees, many of whom are children and already vulnerable because they have suffered through war and crisis are now going to be entirely, entirely without any humanitarian response."

Uganda hosts the largest population of refugees in Africa with 1.5million living in 13 camps, largely around the border with south Sudan and the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo).

An international development economist by trade, she said she understood that the world's attention had been focussed on the war in Ukraine.

"It's right that this happens" she said "but the problem is, that when our attention is somewhere else, the other crises don't go away. In fact they get worse because the people involved think that no one is watching and think the rest of the world isn't really watching.

"Refugee camps are not only full [in Uganda] they are over-flowingly full.

"The places that people travel through are jam-packed and backed up with people crossing the border."

MAF has launched its own fundraising appeal in response to the crisis but is appealing to the major donors who fund relief operations to act now.

"The problem is big already, there is hunger. I was at a school recently where there was one teacher for 100 children.

"That is only getting worse because as the funding runs out teachers stop arriving.

"Children also go to school for food because it's the only place where they get a meal every day. The message to the donors is don't wait until it's a full-blown humanitarian crisis, respond now."

"The message to government would be, don't siphon off all the money to other parts of the world because that creates a problem elsewhere."



