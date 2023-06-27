The former Newcastle United youth has penned an initial two-year deal with the Lions after departing Accrington Stanley.

The 24-year-old, who was born in Monrovia but moved to England aged 14, has seven caps for Liberia and two goals, including a stunning effort against South Africa back in March.

And the energetic midfielder admits international recognition is what makes all the domestic hard work worthwhile.

He said: “When you’re back home, there’s nowhere like home. When you’re there, you feel welcome.

“It’s a lot different to club football.

“It just shows you what you’re working for.

“For me, personally, every time I go back home, it reminds me of where I came from and what I’m working for.

“I’m excited to be at Livingston and I can’t wait for it to start and to show people what I’m capable of.”

Sangare only left Newcastle last summer after six years with the Magpies.

Having had a previous loan spell with Accrington, where he was also a youth before joining Newcastle, he made 22 appearances in League One.

He added: “The environment [at Livingston] is great to work in and if you’re trying to improve it’s a great place to come.

“My reaction when I heard Livingston were interested was, ‘okay, let’s get this sorted, I’m ready to work’.

“I’m very excited. It’s something new, a new challenge, and I’m looking forward to what it brings.”