Police in the North East are appealing for the public's help to trace a missing teenager.

Gabriella Amobi was last seen about 00.30 on Tuesday in Aberdeen city centre.

The 15-year-old is described as 5ft 4 tall, with dark, long, braided hair.

Anyone who may have seen Gabriella since this time, or who has any information which could be relevant, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number PS-20230627-0073