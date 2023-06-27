Flooding fears have been raised after suspected illegal works in the River Clyde.
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) is appealing for information following two separate incidents of 'unauthorised river engineering' in South Lanarkshire.
The first happened in late summer last year and reportedly involved a large amount of gravel being extracted from the River Clyde at Lamington, between Biggar and Lanark.
Near the same location in April this year, work is also suspected to have been carried out on gravel deposits in the Clyde without authorisation.
The incidents are not believed to be connected.
SEPA believe both incidents could have serious short and long term consequences on the water environment.
The works span a distance of approximately 500 metres, the scale of which "could have significant impacts on the river’s ecology, including fish spawning", SEPA said.
Altering the flow of a river can also lead to flooding issues both upstream and downstream, the environmental regulator added.
A SEPA spokesperson, said: “In response to reports from concerned members of the public, we are investigating and our field work showed visible tyre tracks from large vehicles by the river.
“Regarding both incidents, the work is likely to have taken place across a number of weeks and we’re confident someone in the local area would have seen it happening. They may have noticed large diggers or other heavy machinery, but perhaps did not suspect any foul play.
“We would strongly encourage those people to get in touch so we can hold whoever is responsible to account and hopefully prevent this from happening again.”
Under The Water Environment (Controlled Activities) (Scotland) Regulations 2011, it is an offence to carry out engineering activities without the appropriate authorisation, and any individual or business found to have done so will be subject to enforcement action. This could include a penalty of up to £40,000.
