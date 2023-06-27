The former Scotland international has left Dundee United by mutual consent.

It follows on a matter of weeks after the Tannadice club's relegation from the Premiership.

The 36-year-old scored ten goals in 39 appearances for the Tangerines in all competitions last term.

But his decent form in front of goal could not stop United's slide, as they dropped into the Championship for the third time in 25 years.

"I would like to thank everyone at the club for the warm reception my family and I received, and the fans for welcoming me with open arms - that's something that will never leave me," Fletcher said.

READ MORE: Jack Turner sold by Queen's Park on ambition upon move

"I know this club will be back where it belongs with the group of players that remain here under Jim’s guidance, and I wish the boys, the Gaffer, and the supporters all the very best for the future."

Goodwin had hoped to keep the experienced forward despite relegation for United.

But both parties will now plan for the future separately.

At The Herald and Times we know the importance of reaching you where it's convenient, which is why we've engaged top sportswriter James Morgan to bring you an irreverent daily update on what's happening in the world of sport. Be it football, golf, rugby, cricket or something more exotic, James will tread where the best stories take him. To get this bespoke piece sent directly to your email inbox for free every day at 5pm, simply take 5 seconds to type in your email here. It's that simple!